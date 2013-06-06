UPDATE 2-EU plan to wrest Libor supervision "intrusive"-lawmaker

* ESMA lined up to regulate top benchmark
* Banks may be forced to help compile benchmarks
* Benchmarks should be based on transactions
By Huw Jones and John O'Donnell
LONDON/BRUSSELS June 6 European Union plans to
wrest from London the supervision of Libor and other benchmarks,
such as those covering oil and commodities, are "intrusive" and
likely to be changed, a top EU lawmaker said on Thursday.
The bloc's financial services chief Michel Barnier is due to
publish his plans in coming weeks to regulate how benchmarks are
compiled, aiming to stop the rigging for which three banks have
been fined.
The plans are likely to raise hackles in Britain, as
Brussels seeks to take on powers currently held by national
regulators. But the draft law will need approval from EU states
and the European Parliament, and changes are likely.
"I would be surprised if this ends up the same as it is
starting out," Sharon Bowles, head of the European Parliament's
influential economic and monetary affairs committee, told
Reuters.
Bowles said Britain would view such direct supervision as
"intrusive".
"There is a lot of sensitivity about any kind of direct
supervision," said the British lawmaker, who will play a key
role in finalising the rules.
The draft law, which is unlikely to take effect before 2014,
proposes that regulation of top benchmarks like Libor and oil
indexes would be shifted to the Paris-based European Securities
and Markets Authority (ESMA).
"Where benchmarks are critical to more than one member state
... authorisation and supervision is most effectively carried
out by ESMA and the proposal therefore grants ESMA the
appropriate powers," the draft law obtained by Reuters said.
Separately on Thursday ESMA published guidelines for
administrating, calculating, publishing and submitting quotes
for compiling benchmarks, including for oil and other
commodities.
FUTURE CHANGE
ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor said the immediate adoption of
the guidelines would help restore confidence in financial
benchmarks and prepare the way for future legislative changes.
The guidelines and draft law follow public outcry after two
British banks, Royal Bank of Scotland and Barclays
, along with Swiss bank UBS, were fined a
total of $2.6 billion for rigging Libor.
Libor - the London Interbank Offered Rate - is used as a
basis for pricing financial products from home loans to credit
cards worth over $300 trillion globally.
The draft law says banks should be compelled to contribute
to interest rate benchmarks if need be. Several banks have
pulled out of panels that compile Libor and Euribor.
"Where necessary the relevant competent authority should
have the power to mandate contributors to continue to contribute
to benchmarks," the draft says.
There should also be "adequate rights of redress and
ensuring suitability is assessed where necessary," it adds.
The draft EU law says data used to compile a benchmark
"shall be transaction data", but offers some flexibility, saying
if this is not available, other "verifiable" data may be used.
This aims to satisfy regulators like Gary Gensler, head of
the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, who wants Libor
scrapped and replaced with a benchmark based only on market
transactions, a step other regulators like the UK Financial
Conduct Authority say is not feasible for now.
Libor is based on rates at which banks think they can borrow
from each other, but in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers
collapse in 2008, interbank lending froze. Libor rates, however,
were still published.
Libor was not regulated until Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) was set up in April. The FCA and Britain's
Treasury had no comment on the draft EU law.
TheCityUK, a representative body for Britain's financial
services sector, said the FCA should retain oversight of Libor.
"The supervision of Libor indices and benchmarking should be
carried out by those with the closest knowledge of the market
and who demonstrate the best market understanding. In our
opinion, that is The Financial Conduct Authority," said
TheCityUK's Chief Executive Peter Cummings.
"Indices are vital for financial stability, so the European
Commission's proposals to move supervisory duties to a new
institution or jurisdiction must be weighed against current
arrangements," he added.