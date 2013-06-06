UPDATE 2-EU benchmark reform plan threatens oil price reporting

* Draft law, unlikely to take effect before 2014
* Proposes allowing companies to sue PRAs
By Peg Mackey and Alex Lawler
LONDON, June 6 Tough new rules proposed by the
European Union for financial benchmarks would seriously threaten
oil price reporting agencies (PRAs), industry sources say, as
they could impose huge liabilities on oil publishers and
participants.
Oil price reporting agencies were already under renewed
scrutiny after European authorities raided the London office of
lead price publisher Platts - a unit of McGraw Hill -
as well as oil majors BP, Shell and Statoil
, saying they suspected oil prices had been manipulated.
The EU's draft law, which is unlikely to take effect before
2014, proposes that regulation of top benchmarks like Libor and
oil be shifted to the Paris-based European Securities and
Markets Authority (ESMA).
"This is heavy-handed regulation, and if it's applied as
written, it will make oil price reporting unworkable," said a
senior oil industry source who requested anonymity.
"These rules were designed for Libor and have nothing to do
with open markets."
Platts - along with smaller rivals privately held Argus
Media and ICIS, a unit of Reed Elsevier - provides
clients with prices assessed by reporters canvassing sources in
opaque energy markets. Their assessments are used as benchmarks
to settle physical and derivative deals worth billions in a $2.5
trillion market.
"We share the EC view that benchmarks should be robust,
reliable and promote confidence in the marketplace," said a
Platts spokeswoman.
"But (we) are wary of any measures that could discourage
participation in the price reporting process, inadvertently
reversing the progress made in recent years in promoting
transparency of pricing in energy and other commodity markets,"
she added.
Argus and ICIS were not available to comment on the
consequences of the EU draft - made available on Thursday -
which could yet be watered down.
The agencies have vigorously argued that commodities markets
are very different from the rates market and should be exempt
from external oversight and new regulations proposed in the
aftermath of the Libor rate-rigging scandal.
"The EU regulations would make it very difficult for markets
to operate," said an oil industry executive who also requested
anonymity. "Draconian is a mild term for them."
LEGAL ELEMENTS
Of particular concern is a provision that would allow an
energy company to sue a PRA if the publisher is thought to have
made a mistake in its assessment.
"The entire basis of PRA businesses is that the prices are
provided 'for information purposes' and are used by the market
at the market's own risk," said the senior industry source.
Journalists at reporting agencies assess prices by calling
as many traders as possible and contacting them via instant
messaging to ask where they see the market, trying to avoid
pitfalls such as reflecting only a buyer's or seller's views.
The proposed EU rules also put the onus on the price
reporter to inform ESMA of suspected manipulation.
Another article stipulates the need for a legal agreement
between data suppliers and benchmark providers.
"This will make the oil companies reluctant to supply any
data to the price reporting agencies," said the industry
executive.
Oil companies may also find the proposed EU rules unworkable
because they are unlikely to sign a binding legal agreement
about how they submit data, said the industry sources.
The PRAs are likely to have teams of lawyers poring over the
84-page EU document. "The fall back position is always, 'you
can't regulate us - we're journalists,'" said the senior
industry source.
The PRAs' preference was for the EU to adopt proposals put
forward by the International Organisation of Securities
Commissions (IOSCO) that outlined recommended practices, the
industry sources said.
Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters news, competes
with Platts, Argus and ICIS in providing news and information to
the oil markets. Argus declined to comment.