EU regulators accept Lufthansa, United antitrust offer

BRIEF-Centrica's says resolved issues with British gas billing system
* Centrica Plc-British Gas Business - statement on Ofgem announcement
BRUSSELS May 23 EU antitrust regulators accepted on Thursday concessions from Lufthansa, United Airlines, Air Canada and Continental to ease competition concerns about their transatlantic revenue-sharing pact.
The European Commission said the airlines would give up airport slots in Frankfurt and New York, and also allow rivals to sell tickets on this route, confirming a Reuters story in February.
"This decision is a further milestone in our effort to create a level playing field on transatlantic aviation markets, following our decision on oneworld in 2010," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
SEOUL, Jan 24 Nintendo Co's smash hit Pokemon Go was unleashed on South Korea on Tuesday, six months after it was released elsewhere in the world, a delay caused by security fears over Google Maps.