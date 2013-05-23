版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 23日 星期四 17:47 BJT

EU regulators accept Lufthansa, United antitrust offer

BRUSSELS May 23 EU antitrust regulators accepted on Thursday concessions from Lufthansa, United Airlines, Air Canada and Continental to ease competition concerns about their transatlantic revenue-sharing pact.

The European Commission said the airlines would give up airport slots in Frankfurt and New York, and also allow rivals to sell tickets on this route, confirming a Reuters story in February.

"This decision is a further milestone in our effort to create a level playing field on transatlantic aviation markets, following our decision on oneworld in 2010," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐