EU fines Lundbeck, 8 others 146 mln euros for blocking cheaper drugs

BRUSSELS, June 19 EU antitrust regulators fined
nine drugmakers a total of 146 million euros ($195.5 million) on
Wednesday for blocking the supply of cheaper medicines on the
market, with a penalty of 94 million euros imposed on Denmark's
Lundbeck.
The punishments follow a 2009 report by the European
Commission on the pharmaceutical sector, which said
"pay-for-delay" deals lead to consumers paying as much as 20
percent more for their medicines.
The European Commission, which acts as competition regulator
across the 27-member European Union, imposed a 21.4 million euro
fine on Germany's Merck KGaA and another 7.77 million
euros on it jointly with former subsidiary Generics UK, which is
now owned by U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan.
The other penalised companies were Arrow, Resolution
Chemicals, Xellia Pharmaceuticals, Alpharma - which is now part
of Zoetis Products LLC, A.L. Industrier and India's No. 1
pharmaceutical company Ranbaxy.
Reuters flagged the EU fines on June 3.
"Agreements of this type directly harm patients and national
health systems, which are already under tight budgetary
constraints," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said
in a statement.
"The Commission will not tolerate such anticompetitive
practices."