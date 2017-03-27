EU's Vestager to announce merger decision at noon

BRUSSELS, March 27 EU antitrust chief Margrethe
Vestager will announce a decision on a merger case at around
noon, the European Commission said on Monday, without giving
further details.
Last week, sources told Reuters that Vestager would give the
green light to the $130 billion Dow Chemical and DuPont
merger this week.
Approval could also be granted to ChemChina's $43
billion bid for Syngenta at the same time although the
timing could still change, the people said.
Both deals gained EU antitrust clearance after pledges to
sell assets to address competition concerns, the sources said.
Vestager is also set this week to block the fifth attempt by
Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange to
join forces and create Europe's biggest exchange.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)