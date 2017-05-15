EU mergers and takeovers (May 15)

BRUSSELS May 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Taiwan's Ennoconn, which is part of electronics maker Foxconn, to increase its stake in Austrian IT group S&T (approved May 12)

-- Asset manager Ares Management L.P. and investment firm The Baupost Group to jointly acquire German shopping mall operator Prejan Enerprises Ltd (approved May 12)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and French investment company Eurazeo jointly acquire Dominion Web Solutions (notified May 12/deadline June 21/simplified)

-- French private equity company Ardian France and real estate agent Jones Lang LaSalle Inc to jointly acquire an office building in France (notified May 12/deadline June 21/simplified)

-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire French calcium aluminate cements maker Kerneos (notified May 12/deadline June 21)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

MAY 19

-- Italian cinema operator The Space Cinema, which is controlled by Vue International Holdco Ltd, and Italian peer UCI Italian S.p.A. which is part of Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, to set up a joint venture (notified April 7/deadline May 19)

-- U.S. packaging company WestRock to acquire U.S. peer Multi Packaging Solutions (notified April 7/deadline May 19)

MAY 22

-- Investment firms Cinven Capital Management and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire joint control of Travel Holdings Parent Corporation (notified April 10/deadline May 22)

MAY 24

-- Japan-based Zen-Noh to acquire a 33 percent stake in a Brazilian joint venture between French commodities trader Louis Dreyfus Company and Brazilian soy processor-exporter Amaggi (notified April 12/deadline May 24/simplified)

-- American healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to acquire Swiss biotech company Actelion (notified April 12/deadline May 24)

-- Investment company Nordic Capital to acquire credit management services company Intrum Justitia (notified April 12/deadline May 24)

MAY 29

-- French EDF to acquire equipment and fuel manufacturing company Areva (notified April 18/deadline May 29)

MAY 30

-- French media group Vivendi to acquire de facto sole control of Italy's Telecom Italia (notified March 31/deadline extended to May 30 from May 12 after Vivendi offered concessions)

MAY 31

-- Manufacturing and technology company General Electric's Oil & Gas to acquire oilfield services company Baker Hughes (notified April 20/deadline May 31)

-- Investment companies TPG and Oaktree to take joint control over Britain's Iona Energy Co, which owns 75 percent of two undeveloped oil fields in the North Sea and that will be active in crude oil production and sale (notified April 20/deadline May 31/simplified)

JUNE 1

-- French aircraft engine and aerospace equipment company Safran and China Eastern Airlines Co. Ltd. to form joint venture to provide aircraft maintenance in China (notified April 21/deadline June 1/simplified)

-- Energy company Electricite de France, French state-owned bank Caisse des depots et consignations and Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation to create a joint venture NGM to finance electric mobility projects mainly in France (notified April 21/deadline June 1/simplified)

-- Waste water company SGAB and Spanish infrastructure company Acciona to acquire 10 percent of Sociedad Concesionaria de la Zona Regable del Canal de Navarra (notified April 21/deadline June 1/simplified)

JUNE 2

-- Australian bank Macquarie and British pension fund Universities Superannuation Scheme to acquire Green Investment Bank (notified April 24/deadline June 2/simplified)

JUNE 7

-- German company CWS-Boco, which is part of German firm Haniel, to acquire some of British support services firm Rentokil's workwear and hygiene units (notified April 26/deadline June 7)

JUNE 8

-- German chemicals company Evonik Industries to acquire U.S. company J.M. Huber Corp's silica business (notified April 27/deadline June 8)

JUNE 9

-- Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman to acquire Spanish logistics platform Allfunds Bank (notified April 28/deadline June 9/simplified)

-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire Dutch companyr NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April 28/deadline June 9)

-- Chinese textiles company Shanghai Shenda to acquire International Automotive Components Group's trim and acoustics unit business (notified April 24/deadline June 9/simplified)

JUNE 14

-- Private equity firms BC Partners and Pollen Street Capital Ltd to jointly acquire UK bank Shawbrook Group plc (notified May 4/deadline June 14/simplified)

JUNE 15

-- U.S. private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners and the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System Primary Pension Plan (OMERS) to acquire joint control of U.S. car repairs company OPE Caliber Holdings (notified May 5/deadline June 15/simplified)

-- Austrian refractories materials maker RHI to acquire a controlling stake in Brazilian peer Magnesita Refratarios (notified May 5/deadline June 15)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)