EU mergers and takeovers (May 31)

BRUSSELS May 31 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Manufacturing and technology company General Electric's
Oil & Gas to acquire oilfield services company Baker
Hughes (approved May 31)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Japanese telecoms and technology group SoftBank Group
to acquire U.S. private equity company Fortress
Investment Group (notified May 19/deadline June
28/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JUNE 7
-- German company CWS-Boco, which is part of German firm
Haniel, to acquire some of British support services firm
Rentokil's workwear and hygiene units (notified April
26/deadline June 7)
JUNE 8
-- German chemicals company Evonik Industries to
acquire U.S. company J.M. Huber Corp's silica
business (notified April 27/deadline June 8)
JUNE 9
-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire
Dutch company NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April
28/deadline June 9)
JUNE 12
-- American healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss biotech company Actelion (notified April
12/deadline extended to June 12 from May 24 after the companies
offered concessions)
-- Norwegian debt collection agency Nordic Capital, which is
majority owned by Nordic Capital Fund VIII and Swedish peer firm
Intrum Justitia to merge (notified April 12/deadline
extended to June 12 from May 24 after the companies offered
concessions)
JUNE 14
-- Private equity firms BC Partners and Pollen Street
Capital Ltd to jointly acquire UK bank Shawbrook Group plc
(notified May 4/deadline June 14/simplified)
JUNE 15
-- U.S. private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners and the
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System Primary Pension
Plan (OMERS) to acquire joint control of U.S. car repairs
company OPE Caliber Holdings (notified May 5/deadline June
15/simplified)
-- Austrian refractories materials maker RHI to
acquire a controlling stake in Brazilian peer Magnesita
Refratarios (notified May 5/deadline June 15)
JUNE 21
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and French
investment company Eurazeo to jointly acquire Dominion
Web Solutions (notified May 12/deadline June 21/simplified)
-- French private equity company Ardian France and real
estate agent Jones Lang LaSalle Inc to jointly acquire
an office building in France (notified May 12/deadline June
21/simplified)
-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire
French calcium aluminate cements maker Kerneos (notified May
12/deadline June 21)
JUNE 22
-- German online fashion retailer Zalando and
fashion company Bestseller United to set up a joint venture
(notified May 15/deadline June 22/simplified)
JUNE 26
-- Japanese telecommunications and tech investment group
SoftBank, India's Bharti and Taiwanese company Hon Hai
to jointly acquire Indian renewable energy company SB
Energy Holdings Ltd which is now solely solely owned by SoftBank
(notified May 17/deadline June 26/simplified)
-- Private equity firms Advent International and Bain
Capital Investors to jointly acquire payment services company
RatePAY (notified May 17/deadline June 26/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Oaktree to acquire German nursing
care provider Vitanas P&W (notified May 17/deadline June
26/simplified)
JUNE 27
-- Chrysaor Holdings Ltd, which is indirectly controlled by
investment company Harbour Energy, to acquire some of Shell's
offshore assets (notified May 18/deadline June
27/simplified)
-- Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co to
acquire Singapore-listed logistics company CWT
(notified May 18/deadline June 27/simplified)
-- Buyout firm Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire indirect joint control of
U.S. educational content provider Ascend Learning (notified May
18/deadline June 27/simplified)
JUNE 28
-- Japanese shippers Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha,
Mitsui OSK Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to
merge their container units (notified May 19/deadline June 28)
-- French oil services group TechnipFMC, German
industrial gases group Linde AG and Russia's Research
and Design Institute on Gas Processing (JSC NIPIgaspererabotka)
to set up a joint venture (notified May 19/deadline June
28/simplified)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)