EU mergers and takeovers (June 8)

BRUSSELS, June 8 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- German company CWS-Boco, which is part of German firm
Haniel, to acquire some of British support services firm
Rentokil's workwear and hygiene units (approved June 7)
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. chemicals company DuPont to acquire U.S.
pesticide maker FMC's health and nutrition business
(notified June 7/deadline July 12)
-- French bank BNP Paribas to acquire sole control
of German credit provider Commerz Finanz, which is a joint
venture between BNP and German lender Commerzbank
(notified June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire a
minority stake and joint control of British school operator Nord
Anglia Education which is now solely controlled by private
equity firm BPEA (notified June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)
-- Private equity firms Bain Capital Investors and Cinven
Capital Management to acquire joint control of German
generics drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG (notified
June 2/deadline July 10/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JUNE 9
-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire
Dutch company NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April
28/deadline June 9)
JUNE 12
-- American healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire Swiss biotech company Actelion (notified April
12/deadline extended to June 12 from May 24 after the companies
offered concessions)
-- Norwegian debt collection agency Nordic Capital, which is
majority owned by Nordic Capital Fund VIII and Swedish peer firm
Intrum Justitia to merge (notified April 12/deadline
extended to June 12 from May 24 after the companies offered
concessions)
JUNE 15
-- Austrian refractories materials maker RHI to
acquire a controlling stake in Brazilian peer Magnesita
Refratarios (notified May 5/deadline June 15)
JUNE 21
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and French
investment company Eurazeo to jointly acquire Dominion
Web Solutions (notified May 12/deadline June 21/simplified)
-- French private equity company Ardian France and real
estate agent Jones Lang LaSalle Inc to jointly acquire
an office building in France (notified May 12/deadline June
21/simplified)
-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire
French calcium aluminate cements maker Kerneos (notified May
12/deadline June 21)
JUNE 22
-- German chemicals company Evonik Industries to
acquire U.S. company J.M. Huber Corp's silica
business (notified April 27/deadline extended to June 22 from
June 8 after Evonik offered concessions)
-- German online fashion retailer Zalando and
fashion company Bestseller United to set up a joint venture
(notified May 15/deadline June 22/simplified)
JUNE 26
-- Japanese telecommunications and tech investment group
SoftBank, India's Bharti and Taiwanese company Hon Hai
to jointly acquire Indian renewable energy company SB
Energy Holdings Ltd which is now solely solely owned by SoftBank
(notified May 17/deadline June 26/simplified)
-- Private equity firms Advent International and Bain
Capital Investors to jointly acquire payment services company
RatePAY (notified May 17/deadline June 26/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Oaktree to acquire German nursing
care provider Vitanas P&W (notified May 17/deadline June
26/simplified)
JUNE 27
-- Chrysaor Holdings Ltd, which is indirectly controlled by
investment company Harbour Energy, to acquire some of Shell's
offshore assets (notified May 18/deadline June
27/simplified)
-- Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co to
acquire Singapore-listed logistics company CWT
(notified May 18/deadline June 27/simplified)
-- Buyout firm Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire indirect joint control of
U.S. educational content provider Ascend Learning (notified May
18/deadline June 27/simplified)
JUNE 28
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group to
acquire Cargill Inc's petroleum business (notified May
19/deadline June 28/simplified)
-- Japanese telecoms and technology group SoftBank Group
to acquire U.S. private equity company Fortress
Investment Group (notified May 19/deadline June
28/simplified)
-- Japanese shippers Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha,
Mitsui OSK Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to
merge their container units (notified May 19/deadline June 28)
-- French oil services group TechnipFMC, German
industrial gases group Linde AG and Russia's Research
and Design Institute on Gas Processing (JSC NIPIgaspererabotka)
to set up a joint venture (notified May 19/deadline June
28/simplified)
JULY 3
-- Petrochemicals firm Ineos to acquire Danish utility and
offshore wind farm developer Dong Energy's oil and
gas business (notified May 24/deadline July 3/simplified)
JULY 5
-- French carmaker PSA Group to acquire General
Motors's European arm Opel (notified May 30/deadline July
5)
-- French banks BNP Paribas, Caisse des Depots et
Consignations, Societe Generale, stock exchange
Euronext, Euroclear, S2IEM (Societe
d'Investissements en Infrastructures Europeennes de Marches) and
CACEIS Investor Services to set up a joint venture (notified May
30/deadline July 5/simplified)
-- French construction and concessions company Vinci
and Swiss airport retailer Dufry LFP to
jointly acquire Portuguese retail operator Lojas Francas de
Portugal (notified May 30/deadline July 5)
JULY 6
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs to acquire Dutch
chemical products distributor Caldic (notified May 31/deadline
July 6/simplified)
JULY 7
-- Finnish industrial engine maker Wartsila and
China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) to set up a joint venture
(notified June 1/deadline July 7/simplified)
-- German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse to
acquire Swedish peer Haldex (notified June 1/deadline
July 7)
-- Private equity firm Apax Partners to acquire cleaning
products maker Safetykleen from Warburg Pincus (notified June
1/deadline July 7/simplified)
JULY 10
-- Robert Tonnies and Clements Tonnies to acquire joint
control of processed meat company Zur Muehlen Group (notified
June 2/deadline July 10/simplified)
-- Japan's Hitachi Group and Japanese carmaker
Honda to set up a joint venture (notified June
2/deadline July 10/simplified)
JULY 11
-- Swiss engineering group ABB to acquire Austrian
maker of production control systems Bernecker & Rainer (B&R)
(notified June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
