EU mergers and takeovers (June 12)

BRUSSELS, June 12 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Norwegian debt collection agency Nordic Capital, which is majority owned by Nordic Capital Fund VIII and Swedish peer firm Intrum Justitia to merge (approved June 12)

-- French private equity company Ardian France and real estate agent Jones Lang LaSalle Inc to jointly acquire an office building in France (approved June 9)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- Austrian refractories materials maker RHI to acquire a controlling stake in Brazilian peer Magnesita Refratarios (notified May 5/deadline extended to June 29 from June 15 after RHI offered concessions)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JUNE 21

-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire French calcium aluminate cements maker Kerneos (notified May 12/deadline June 21)

JUNE 22

-- German chemicals company Evonik Industries to acquire U.S. company J.M. Huber Corp's silica business (notified April 27/deadline extended to June 22 from June 8 after Evonik offered concessions)

-- German online fashion retailer Zalando and fashion company Bestseller United to set up a joint venture (notified May 15/deadline June 22/simplified)

JUNE 26

-- Japanese telecommunications and tech investment group SoftBank, India's Bharti and Taiwanese company Hon Hai to jointly acquire Indian renewable energy company SB Energy Holdings Ltd which is now solely solely owned by SoftBank (notified May 17/deadline June 26/simplified)

-- Private equity firms Advent International and Bain Capital Investors to jointly acquire payment services company RatePAY (notified May 17/deadline June 26/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Oaktree to acquire German nursing care provider Vitanas P&W (notified May 17/deadline June 26/simplified)

JUNE 27

-- Chrysaor Holdings Ltd, which is indirectly controlled by investment company Harbour Energy, to acquire some of Shell's offshore assets (notified May 18/deadline June 27/simplified)

-- Chinese conglomerate HNA Holding Group Co to acquire Singapore-listed logistics company CWT (notified May 18/deadline June 27/simplified)

-- Buyout firm Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire indirect joint control of U.S. educational content provider Ascend Learning (notified May 18/deadline June 27/simplified)

JUNE 28

-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group to acquire Cargill Inc's petroleum business (notified May 19/deadline June 28/simplified)

-- Japanese telecoms and technology group SoftBank Group to acquire U.S. private equity company Fortress Investment Group (notified May 19/deadline June 28/simplified)

-- Japanese shippers Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Mitsui OSK Lines and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to merge their container units (notified May 19/deadline June 28)

-- French oil services group TechnipFMC, German industrial gases group Linde AG and Russia's Research and Design Institute on Gas Processing (JSC NIPIgaspererabotka) to set up a joint venture (notified May 19/deadline June 28/simplified)

JULY 3

-- Petrochemicals firm Ineos to acquire Danish utility and offshore wind farm developer Dong Energy's oil and gas business (notified May 24/deadline July 3/simplified)

JULY 5

-- French carmaker PSA Group to acquire General Motors's European arm Opel (notified May 30/deadline July 5)

-- French banks BNP Paribas, Caisse des Depots et Consignations, Societe Generale, stock exchange Euronext, Euroclear, S2IEM (Societe d'Investissements en Infrastructures Europeennes de Marches) and CACEIS Investor Services to set up a joint venture (notified May 30/deadline July 5/simplified)

-- French construction and concessions company Vinci and Swiss airport retailer Dufry LFP to jointly acquire Portuguese retail operator Lojas Francas de Portugal (notified May 30/deadline July 5)

JULY 6

-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs to acquire Dutch chemical products distributor Caldic (notified May 31/deadline July 6/simplified)

JULY 7

-- Finnish industrial engine maker Wartsila and China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) to set up a joint venture (notified June 1/deadline July 7/simplified)

-- German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse to acquire Swedish peer Haldex (notified June 1/deadline July 7)

-- Private equity firm Apax Partners to acquire cleaning products maker Safetykleen from Warburg Pincus (notified June 1/deadline July 7/simplified)

JULY 10

-- Robert Tonnies and Clements Tonnies to acquire joint control of processed meat company Zur Muehlen Group (notified June 2/deadline July 10/simplified)

-- Japan's Hitachi Group and Japanese carmaker Honda to set up a joint venture (notified June 2/deadline July 10/simplified)

JULY 11

-- French power company EDF to acquire British engineering company Imtech (notified June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)

-- French bank BNP Paribas to acquire sole control of German credit provider Commerz Finanz, which is a joint venture between BNP and German lender Commerzbank (notified June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)

-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire a minority stake and joint control of British school operator Nord Anglia Education which is now solely controlled by private equity firm BPEA (notified June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)

-- Private equity firms Bain Capital Investors and Cinven Capital Management to acquire joint control of German generics drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG (notified June 2/deadline July 10/simplified)

-- Swiss engineering group ABB to acquire Austrian maker of production control systems Bernecker & Rainer (B&R) (notified June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)

JULY 12

-- German investment firm Genui GmbH and private equity firm Summit Partners to acquire negative control of Germany's Market Logic Software (notified June 7/deadline July 12/simplified)

-- U.S. chemicals company DuPont to acquire U.S. pesticide maker FMC's health and nutrition business (notified June 7/deadline July 12)

JULY 13

-- U.S. pesticide maker FMC to acquire U.S. chemicals company DuPont's crop protection business (notified June 8/deadline July 13)

OCT 17

-- U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm to acquire Dutch company NXP Semiconductors NV (notified April 28/deadline extended to Oct. 17 from June 9 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)