Banks, exchanges set to jostle over EU securities reform

* ESMA publishes 800 pages of draft securities market rules
* 2-month consultation for finance firms to push for changes
* Dark trading and data provision likely contentious areas
By Huw Jones
LONDON, May 22 European Union regulators have
published 800 pages of draft rules for a sweeping reform of the
bloc's securities markets, sparking a race among banks and
exchanges to try to change any proposals that might damage their
profitability.
The 28-country bloc approved a new securities law this year
to better protect investors and apply lessons from the 2007-09
financial crisis. Its markets watchdog, the European Securities
and Markets Authority (ESMA), spelt out on Thursday how elements
of the law will be implemented by early 2017.
"These changes are key to restoring trust in our financial
markets," ESMA Chairman Steven Maijoor told reporters.
The rules flesh out a revision of the EU's Markets in
Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) that widens the existing
regulatory net beyond shares to include commodities, bonds and
derivatives in more depth.
Many of ESMA's draft rules are highly technical, but
exchanges and banks will be jostling during the two-month public
consultation to tweak the final rules more in their favour as
they impinge directly on profitabilty of their businesses.
"There are a lot of tricky issues and this is the market's
opportunity to make sure the final rules are workable," said
Christopher Bernard, a lawyer at Linklaters.
The draft implementing rules fall into two main categories:
investor protection, which includes EU powers to ban harmful
retail financial products for the first time; and changes to how
securities are traded to increase transparency.
DARK TRADING
ESMA's deliberations will pitch banks against exchanges over
how new volume caps to reduce anonymous, off-exchange trading of
shares will work in practice so that most trading takes place on
exchanges.
"In terms of reopening battles such as on volume caps, it's
going to be difficult, if not impossible," Linklaters' Bernard
said.
So-called dark trading will be limited to 8 percent of a
stock's volume across the EU but at present there is no easy
system for totting up trading in the same stock, which can take
place on many exchanges.
"Right now the data you will be relying on is very
fragmented. How you are going to get EU wide data to base a
volume cap on is going to be very difficult," Bernard added.
ESMA sets out how it will collect data from all the trading
platforms for publishing each month to check whether the cap has
been breached, an event that automatically triggers a six-month
ban on dark trading in that stock.
"The amount of dark trading will be reduced," ESMA's Maijoor
said.
Big investors have criticised steps to limit off-exchange
trading. Arjun Singh-Muchelle, a senior advisor at Britain's
Investment Management Association, said cutting dark trading
reduces choice, with higher costs ultimately falling on the end
investor.
ESMA will also wade into another sensitive issue of forcing
exchanges to make available their trading data on a "reasonable
commercial basis" so that a single or consolidated pan-EU tape
of share prices can be created.
"I would say this is a new area for us as securities
regulators. This is on the edge with competition regulation,"
ESMA's Maijoor said.
ESMA will look at different approaches, such as a limit on
the amount of revenue an exchange can get from data versus other
revenues, or excluding fixed costs to focus more on the marginal
cost of providing the data, Maijoor said.
Such a tape, long in existence in the United States, would
make it easier to police volume caps and spot abuses.
Not all the changes are significant to all EU states.
Many of the investor protection rules, such as a pan-EU ban
on commission for selling some financial products to avoid an
incentive to sell costlier and unsuitable products, is already
in place in Britain.
(Editing by Mark Potter)