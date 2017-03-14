EU adopts rules to curtail executive pay, avoid short-term investing

BRUSSELS, March 14 Shareholders in listed
European Union companies will have a greater say in setting
executive pay under new rules adopted by EU lawmakers on
Tuesday.
Investors in the more than 8,000 listed companies on EU
markets will be able to issue binding votes on remuneration
policies, although EU states are free to make this advisory and
will have about two years to enact them in national law.
The Parliament's vote came after a deal reached in December
with representatives of the 28 EU states on measures which are
also meant to encourage long-term investment in listed firms by
asset managers, insurers and pension funds and avoid
short-termism.
"For a stable European economy, it is essential to look
beyond fast profits and focus on long-term success," Vera
Jourova, the EU commissioner in charge of the dossier, said.
The rules were proposed in 2014 in the wake of the global
financial crisis and the euro zone debt crisis which put the
short-term practices of the financial sector under scrutiny.
It also drew attention to what managers were paid, which was
often "perceived as undue in the light of the weak performance
of the director or the difficult situation of the company", the
Commission said in a note.
"There will be a more direct link between directors' pay and
companies' results," said Sergio Cofferati, the centre-left
lawmaker who steered the new rules through the EU legislature.
To counter short-termism, insurers and pension funds, which
hold most of the shares of listed companies, will have to show
their investment strategy, without revealing sensitive details.
The increased transparency is expected to extend the average
shareholding period from eight months, the Commission said.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alexander Smith)