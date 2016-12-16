Ten non-EU financial centres authorised to do business in the EU

BRUSSELS Dec 16 The European Union has
authorised a batch of countries outside the bloc to offer
clearing and trading of securities to EU firms, under a regime
that Britain may also have to use after Brexit.
The EU's executive European Commission said on Friday it has
granted so-called equivalence to the clearing houses of India,
Brazil, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Dubai and to those of
Japan specialising on commodities.
The Commission has also decided that rules on trading venues
in Australia, Canada, Japan and Singapore are equivalent to the
EU's.
That means clearing houses and exchanges in those countries
can now serve EU-based customers, because their home rules are
equivalent or equally robust.
If Britain pulls out of the single market when it leaves the
EU, lawyers say, seeking a similar equivalence decision from
Brussels may be the only realistic option for its banks to
continue serving continental customers.
But a Commission official stressed equivalence decisions are
taken "case by case" and no conclusions should be drawn
concerning Britain and its talks on splitting from the EU, which
are due to start by the end of March.
The official also insisted it usually takes "a long period,
often years", for the Commission to conclude its assessment of a
foreign legal regime.
Brussels can also withdraw equivalence status at short
notice, making the regime impractical over the longer term in
its current form.
Once a country is deemed equivalent, its financial firms who
want to operate in the EU must also seek approval.
Clearing houses stand between two sides of a derivatives
transaction, ensuring its completion even if one side goes bust.
Financial firms from the United States, Switzerland, Hong
Kong, Singapore, Australia and other major jurisdictions have
already been granted equivalence status in the EU in past months
and years.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, editing by Larry King)