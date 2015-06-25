EU capital markets plan must protect investors better - UK watchdog

| LONDON, June 25
unified capital market needs more work to protect investors from
losses if it is to provide the economic boost policymakers' are
hoping for, a top British regulator said on Thursday.
Martin Wheatley, chief executive of the Financial Conduct
Authority, said the planned Capital Markets Union (CMU) was a
laudable aim, but much would hinge on implementation.
Brussels will present an action plan in September on ways to
get Europe's capital markets, which are far less developed in
terms of raising money for businesses than in the United States,
generating more funds by 2019.
"Success is about unflashy pragmatism, a focus on practical
goals," Wheatley told a conference on CMU organised by Britain's
Financial Reporting Council, which regulates company reporting.
"The first conundrum is to break through natural investor
caution," said Wheatley, who supervises the EU's biggest
financial market.
EU safeguards on financial securities products could be
extended to include insurance, lending and credit, he said.
EU plans for an insurance guarantee scheme to give last
resort protection to consumers if an insurer goes bust, could
also be revived.
These steps would provide an extra incentive for savers to
invest and deepen capital markets, Wheatley added.
But Antony Manchester, a senior adviser to the Swiss Finance
Council, set up by Swiss banks to promote open markets, said the
CMU would take years as Europe was mainly a continent of savers
rather than investors.
Money from outside Europe will be key to kick-starting the
CMU and therefore policymakers must not create barriers to
non-EU countries, Manchester said.
Critics worry the CMU will be used to unpick new regulation
put in place since the financial crisis and which constrain the
project's ambitions, he added.
"There is a danger of unrealistic expectations on the side
of industry and policymakers," said Susannah Haan, secretary
general of Europeanissuers, which lobbies on behalf of listed
companies.
If done well, the CMU is a "massive opportunity" for
investors, but a recipe for rigid rules if done badly, said
Keith Skeoch, chief executive of Standard Life Investments.
The plans are too light on increasing long-term savings for
such a multi-year project and victory must not be declared too
soon, Skeoch said.
Britain voting to leave the EU in a referendum due by the
end of 2017 would be a disaster for capital markets, at a time
when Europe is about to "really embrace an Anglo-American
version of shareholder capitalism", Skeoch said.
