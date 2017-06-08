UPDATE 1-Europe's slow-moving capital markets plan gets Brexit reboot

* CMU "re-engineered" for an EU of 27 countries
* Senior MEP says review is "document of failure"
* Steps seen to help banks offload bad loans
By Huw Jones
LONDON, June 8 European Union plans to make it
easier for companies to raise money from sources other than
banks will get a "reboot" to compensate for the loss of London
as a financial centre within the bloc.
"As we face the departure of the largest EU financial
centre, we committed to stepping up our efforts to further
strengthen and integrate the EU capital markets," European
Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.
Europe's capital markets union (CMU) was launched in
September 2015 to improve the way stock and bond markets support
growth, and offer companies alternatives to bank loans.
The aim is to put the "building blocks" in place by 2019,
but as this now coincides with Britain leaving the EU, the bloc
needs to also reduce its dependence on London.
"Quick wins" such as reviving securitisation or asset-backed
debt, and making it easier for companies to list - two of the 20
measures passed from an original list of 33, have already taken
longer than expected to win parliamentary approval.
And in its "mid-term" review of the CMU for an EU of 27
countries, the Commission listed nine more "priority actions",
including direct supervisory powers for the EU's securities
watchdog and helping banks to offload bad loans.
However, Jyrki Katainen, European Commission Vice President
for jobs, growth and investment, said it could take up to a
decade to see results from the CMU initiatives.
"It's a question of whether this potential is used or not,"
Katainen told a news conference.
Markus Ferber, vice chairman of the European Parliament's
economic affairs committee, called the review a "document of
failure" that listed what has still not been accomplished.
"In light of Brexit, effective and efficient European
capital markets are more important than ever. Instead of
devising new updates of their working plans every few years, now
would be a good time for the Commission to actually make some
progress," Ferber said.
Peter Green, a financial lawyer at Morrison & Foerster, said
it was questionable whether the reboot was enough to create an
effective rival market to London.
A big test will be how much progress Brussels can make in
helping banks to offload bad loans, a problem that led this week
to European authorities intervening to avoid a collapse of
Spain's Banco Popular.
Bad loans can restrict banks' ability to lend, but shedding
them is hampered by high transaction costs.
The EU executive will soon launch a consultation on action
in areas such as loan servicing by third parties, and the
transfer of loans, including to non-bank entities.
