UPDATE 3-Italian groups seek EU antitrust probe into McDonald's

* Three Italian consumer groups file complaint on Monday
* EU already looking into McDonald's tax deal with
Luxembourg
* McDonald's franchises make up about a third of turnover
(Adds McDonald's comments)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Jan 12 - Three Italian consumer organisations have
urged EU antitrust regulators to investigate McDonald's
franchise system in Europe, a month after the opening of an EU
inquiry into the U.S. fast food company's tax deals with
Luxembourg.
Codacons, Movimento Difesa del Cittadino and
Cittadinanzattiva filed their complaint with the European
Commission on Monday, urging the EU competition enforcer to step
in and look at a system, which they alleged was
anti-competitive.
"The system construed by McDonald's raises strong concerns
under antitrust laws," the group said in its 46-page complaint
seen by Reuters.
Franchising is a key business model for the world's largest
fast food chain. The company made $9.27 billion in revenues from
its franchised restaurants worldwide last year, accounting for
about a third of overall turnover. Franchisees operate about 75
percent of McDonald's outlets in Europe.
At issue are 20-year contracts which are twice as long as
most other franchises, a requirement that licensees lease
premises from McDonald's at above-market rates and conditions
hindering them from switching to competitors, the group says.
"McDonald's exercises an excessive and disproportionate
control on its franchisees by implementing conditions that
exceed without justification what is required for the protection
of its system, its know-how and reputation," the group said.
It said the restrictions hinder competition and lead to
consumers paying higher prices in franchised restaurants. It
cited a survey which showed 97 percent of menu items cost more
in franchises than in company-operated outlets in Bologna, while
in Rome the figure was 68 percent and in Paris 71 percent.
McDonald's dismissed the criticism.
"We are proud of our franchisees and are committed to
working closely together so that they have the support they need
to operate their restaurants and their businesses," spokeswoman
Joanna de Koning said in an email.
"This approach, with the principle of sharing risk and
reward, has been successful for many years and has helped create
the best business opportunities for our franchisees and the best
overall experience for our customers."
Commission spokeswoman Lucia Caudet said: "The Commission
can confirm it has received the complaint, which it will now
look into."
The Italian consumer groups are backed by the Service
Employees International Union (SEIU) and European trade unions,
whose complaint about suspected tax avoidance by McDonald's
prompted the European Commission to open an investigation into
its tax arrangements with Luxembourg in December.
The Commission is investigating the tax arrangements of
multinational companies across the EU.
"McDonald's abuse of its dominant market position hurts
everyone: franchisees, consumers, and workers. We strongly urge
the European Commission to investigate the charges and to use
all of its powers to hold McDonald's accountable," SEIU
organising director Scott Courtney said.
It is far from certain that the Commission will open a
second investigation into the company. Complaints are usually
followed by questionnaires sent to companies, after which the
regulator determines whether there is cause for further action.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and
Susan Fenton)