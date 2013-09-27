CORRECTED-EU lawmakers back strict new approval system for medical devices

(Corrects paragraph 6 to remove reference to European Medicines
Agency)
* Parliament committee backs pre-market authorisation system
* Industry says rules would delay new products, damage firms
* Rules still need backing of full parliament, EU
governments
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Sept 25 European Union lawmakers
backed a strict new approval system for high-tech medical
devices on Wednesday, raising industry fears of added delays in
getting new products to market that could dull Europe's
competitive edge.
Members of the European Parliament's environment committee
voted in favour of a new pre-market authorisation system of
randomised clinical trials for implantable devices, covering
everything from hip replacements to artificial heart valves.
Moves to tighten the rules followed a 2011 scandal involving
France's now defunct Poly Implant Prothese (PIP), which for up
to a decade made substandard breast implants with
industrial-grade silicone that were used by hundreds of
thousands of women around the world.
Some critics said the scandal was the result of Europe's
current authorisation system, which is less strict than in the
United States where extensive testing is required before new
products are approved for sale.
In response, the EU's executive - the European Commission -
has proposed increased monitoring of device manufacturers and
tougher government oversight of the 80 or so mostly private
Notified Bodies that currently decide on product safety.
But Wednesday's committee vote went far beyond the
Commission's original proposals, calling for the establishment
of a new pre-marketing assessment system for high-risk devices,
which would be identified on a case-by-case basis and only
authorised with the approval of the European Commission.
Europe's 100 billion euro ($135 billion) medtech industry
has said that would add years to the time it takes to bring new
devices to market, removing a key advantage that EU companies
enjoy over their U.S. rivals.
"The proposed regulatory system will not only unnecessarily
delay by three years patient access to the latest lifesaving
medical technology, but also deliver a devastating financial
blow to Europe's 25,000 small and medium-sized device makers,"
EU trade group Eucomed said in a statement.
The body also questions whether the EMA will have the
capacity to evaluate the 400 to 600 so-called "Class III", or
high-risk, devices that currently reach the market each year in
Europe.
Major makers of medical devices include Johnson & Johnson
, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott
, Allergan and Smith & Nephew.
Reflecting the deep divisions on the issue, Wednesday's
parliamentary vote followed more than 900 amendments by
lawmakers to the Commission's original proposal.
If the committee's stance is confirmed by the full
parliament in the coming weeks, it will form the basis of the
assembly's negotiating position in subsequent talks with EU
governments to finalise the rules.
($1 = 0.7412 euros)
(Editing by Ben Hirschler and Anthony Barker)