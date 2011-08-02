EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 2)

BRUSSELS, Aug 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical ( 4502.T ) to acquire Nycomed (approved Aug. 2)

NEW LISTINGS:

-- Liberty International to acquire the Irish general insurance business of Quinn Insurance which is under administration (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)

-- Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) and Barclays Bank ( BARC.L ) to acquire joint control of three British electricity transmission companies Walney I Topco, Walney II Topco and Sheringham Shoal Topco (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)

-- Japanese maker of office equipment and high-tech components Fujifilm Holdings Corp ( 4901.T ) and Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) to acquire joint control of biotechnology manufacturing plants Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, which are now solely owned by FujiFilm Holdings Corp (notified July 28/deadline Sept. 2/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

AUG 3

-- Baloise Holding BALN.VX, parent of Swiss insurer Baloise, to acquire Belgian insurer Nateus SA and Nateus Life from Belgium's Ethias SA (notified June 28/deadline Aug. 3)

-- Swedish security services company Securitas AB ( SECUb.ST ) to acquire peer Niscayah NISCb.ST (notified June 28/deadline Aug. 3)

AUG 4

-- Deutsche Boerse ( DB1Gn.DE ) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N to merge (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4)

-- Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] and South Africa's E. Oppenheimer family to set up two joint ventures (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)

AUG 5

-- Belgian chemicals company Solvay ( SOLB.BR ) to acquire Rhodia SA RHA.PA (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5)

-- U.S. specialty packager Sealed Air Corp ( SEE.N ) to acquire Diversey Holdings (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5/simplified)

AUG 8

-- German insurer Allianz ( ALVG.DE ) and Spanish peer Banco Popular Espanol ( POP.MC ) to acquire joint control of Popular Gestion, which is now solely controlled by Banco Popular (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 8/simplified)

-- German copper producer Aurubis ( NAFG.DE ) to acquire certain assets from Finnish metals group Luvata Rolled Products (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 8)

-- U.S. construction machinery maker Terex ( TEX.N ) to acquire German manufacturer Demag Cranes D9CGn.DE (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 8)

AUG 10

-- Danish shipping company AP Moller-Maersk ( MAERSKb.CO ) and French port group Bollore ( BOLL.PA ) to set up a terminal joint venture (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)

-- South Korea's Samsung C&T 000830.KS and Components and Materials M&A Private Equity Fund, which is majority-owned by Korea Development Bank, to set up a joint venture for solar energy projects (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)

AUG 11

-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] to acquire British breakdown recovery group RAC from British insurer Aviva ( AV.L ) (notified July 6/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)

AUG 12

-- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Dutch asset manager APG to acquire a combined interest in British shopping mall Westfield (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 12/simplified)

AUG 17

-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman to jointly acquire security services provider Securitas Direct (notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)

-- French power network equipment company Schneider Electric ( SCHN.PA ) to acquire energy software provider Telvent TLVT.O (notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co ( KKR.N ) and Italian energy company Sorgenia SpA to acquire a 50 percent stake in renewable electricity producer Sorgenia France, currently wholly owned by Sorgenia SpA (notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)