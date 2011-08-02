版本:
EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 2)

 BRUSSELS, Aug 2 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
 

 APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
 -- Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T) to
acquire Nycomed (approved Aug. 2)
 

 NEW LISTINGS:
 -- Liberty International to acquire the Irish general
insurance business of Quinn Insurance which is under
administration (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)
 -- Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Barclays Bank (BARC.L) to
acquire joint control of three British electricity transmission
companies Walney I Topco, Walney II Topco and Sheringham Shoal
Topco (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)
 -- Japanese maker of office equipment and high-tech
components Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) and Mitsubishi Corp
(8058.T) to acquire joint control of biotechnology manufacturing
plants Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK and Fujifilm
Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, which are now solely owned by
FujiFilm Holdings Corp (notified July 28/deadline Sept.
2/simplified)
 

 EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
 None
 

 FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
 

 AUG 3
 -- Baloise Holding BALN.VX, parent of Swiss insurer
Baloise, to acquire Belgian insurer Nateus SA and Nateus Life
from Belgium's Ethias SA (notified June 28/deadline Aug. 3)
 -- Swedish security services company Securitas AB (SECUb.ST)
to acquire peer Niscayah NISCb.ST (notified June 28/deadline
Aug. 3)
 

 AUG 4
 -- Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N to
merge (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4)
 -- Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] and
South Africa's E. Oppenheimer family to set up two joint
ventures (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
 

 AUG 5
 -- Belgian chemicals company Solvay (SOLB.BR) to acquire
Rhodia SA RHA.PA (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5)
 -- U.S. specialty packager Sealed Air Corp (SEE.N) to
acquire Diversey Holdings (notified June 30/deadline Aug.
5/simplified)
 

 AUG 8
 -- German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) and Spanish peer Banco
Popular Espanol (POP.MC) to acquire joint control of  Popular
Gestion, which is now solely controlled by Banco Popular
(notified July 1/deadline Aug. 8/simplified)
 -- German copper producer Aurubis (NAFG.DE) to acquire
certain assets from Finnish metals group Luvata Rolled Products
(notified July 1/deadline Aug. 8)
 -- U.S. construction machinery maker Terex (TEX.N) to
acquire German manufacturer Demag Cranes D9CGn.DE (notified
July 1/deadline Aug. 8)
 

 AUG 10
 -- Danish shipping company AP Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and
French port group Bollore (BOLL.PA) to set up a terminal joint
venture (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)
 -- South Korea's Samsung C&T 000830.KS and Components and
Materials M&A Private Equity Fund, which is majority-owned by
Korea Development Bank, to set up a joint venture for solar
energy projects (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)
 

 AUG 11
 -- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] to acquire
British breakdown recovery group RAC from British insurer Aviva
(AV.L) (notified July 6/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)
 

 AUG 12
  -- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Dutch asset
manager APG to acquire a combined interest in British shopping
mall Westfield (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 12/simplified)
 

 AUG 17
 -- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman
to jointly acquire security services provider Securitas Direct
(notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
 -- French power network equipment company Schneider Electric
(SCHN.PA) to acquire energy software provider Telvent TLVT.O
(notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
 -- Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR.N)
and Italian energy company Sorgenia SpA to acquire a 50 percent
stake in renewable electricity producer Sorgenia France,
currently wholly owned by Sorgenia SpA (notified July
11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
 -- Private equity firm 3i Group Plc (III.L) to acquire
control of Dutch retailer Action Holding B.V. (notified 11
July/deadline Aug 17/simplified)

