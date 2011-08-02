EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 2)

US STOCKS-Trump's tax talk drives Wall St to record high
BRUSSELS, Aug 2 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T) to
acquire Nycomed (approved Aug. 2)
NEW LISTINGS:
-- Liberty International to acquire the Irish general insurance business of Quinn Insurance which is under administration (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)
-- Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Barclays Bank (BARC.L) to acquire joint control of three British electricity transmission companies Walney I Topco, Walney II Topco and Sheringham Shoal Topco (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)
-- Japanese maker of office equipment and high-tech components Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) and Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) to acquire joint control of biotechnology manufacturing plants Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, which are now solely owned by FujiFilm Holdings Corp (notified July 28/deadline Sept. 2/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 3
-- Baloise Holding BALN.VX, parent of Swiss insurer Baloise, to acquire Belgian insurer Nateus SA and Nateus Life from Belgium's Ethias SA (notified June 28/deadline Aug. 3)
-- Swedish security services company Securitas AB (SECUb.ST)
to acquire peer Niscayah NISCb.ST (notified June 28/deadline
Aug. 3)
AUG 4
-- Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N to
merge (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4)
-- Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] and South Africa's E. Oppenheimer family to set up two joint ventures (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
AUG 5
-- Belgian chemicals company Solvay (SOLB.BR) to acquire
Rhodia SA RHA.PA (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5)
-- U.S. specialty packager Sealed Air Corp (SEE.N) to
acquire Diversey Holdings (notified June 30/deadline Aug.
5/simplified)
AUG 8
-- German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) and Spanish peer Banco Popular Espanol (POP.MC) to acquire joint control of Popular Gestion, which is now solely controlled by Banco Popular (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 8/simplified)
-- German copper producer Aurubis (NAFG.DE) to acquire
certain assets from Finnish metals group Luvata Rolled Products
(notified July 1/deadline Aug. 8)
-- U.S. construction machinery maker Terex (TEX.N) to
acquire German manufacturer Demag Cranes D9CGn.DE (notified
July 1/deadline Aug. 8)
AUG 10
-- Danish shipping company AP Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and French port group Bollore (BOLL.PA) to set up a terminal joint venture (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)
-- South Korea's Samsung C&T 000830.KS and Components and Materials M&A Private Equity Fund, which is majority-owned by Korea Development Bank, to set up a joint venture for solar energy projects (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)
AUG 11
-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] to acquire
British breakdown recovery group RAC from British insurer Aviva
(AV.L) (notified July 6/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)
AUG 12
-- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Dutch asset manager APG to acquire a combined interest in British shopping mall Westfield (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 12/simplified)
AUG 17
-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman to jointly acquire security services provider Securitas Direct (notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
-- French power network equipment company Schneider Electric
(SCHN.PA) to acquire energy software provider Telvent TLVT.O
(notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR.N)
and Italian energy company Sorgenia SpA to acquire a 50 percent
stake in renewable electricity producer Sorgenia France,
currently wholly owned by Sorgenia SpA (notified July
11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
-- Private equity firm 3i Group Plc (III.L) to acquire
control of Dutch retailer Action Holding B.V. (notified 11
July/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
* Activision top stock on S&P, Nasdaq after earnings, buyback plan
