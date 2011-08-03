EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 3)

BRUSSELS, Aug 3 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- Swedish security services company Securitas AB (SECUb.ST)
to acquire peer Niscayah NISCb.ST (approved Aug. 2)
-- U.S. specialty packager Sealed Air Corp (SEE.N) to
acquire Diversey Holdings (approved Aug. 2)
-- German insurer Allianz (ALVG.DE) and Spanish peer Banco
Popular Espanol (POP.MC) to acquire joint control of Popular
Gestion, which is now solely controlled by Banco Popular
(approved Aug. 1)
NEW LISTINGS:
-- Spanish tollway operator Abertis Infrastructure (ABE.MC)
and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to acquire joint control of a newly set
up joint venture which will manage toll road concessions in
Puerto Rico (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)
-- Finnish paper group UPM-Kymmene (UPM1V.HE) to acquire a
35 percent stake in rival Myllykoski from M-Real MRLBV.HE
(notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 3
-- Baloise Holding BALN.VX, parent of Swiss insurer
Baloise, to acquire Belgian insurer Nateus SA and Nateus Life
from Belgium's Ethias SA (notified June 28/deadline Aug. 3)
AUG 4
-- Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N to
merge (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4)
-- Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] and
South Africa's E. Oppenheimer family to set up two joint
ventures (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
AUG 5
-- Belgian chemicals company Solvay (SOLB.BR) to acquire
Rhodia SA RHA.PA (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5)
AUG 8
-- German copper producer Aurubis (NAFG.DE) to acquire
certain assets from Finnish metals group Luvata Rolled Products
(notified July 1/deadline Aug. 8)
-- U.S. construction machinery maker Terex (TEX.N) to
acquire German manufacturer Demag Cranes D9CGn.DE (notified
July 1/deadline Aug. 8)
AUG 10
-- Danish shipping company AP Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and
French port group Bollore (BOLL.PA) to set up a terminal joint
venture (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)
-- South Korea's Samsung C&T 000830.KS and Components and
Materials M&A Private Equity Fund, which is majority-owned by
Korea Development Bank, to set up a joint venture for solar
energy projects (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)
AUG 11
-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] to acquire
British breakdown recovery group RAC from British insurer Aviva
(AV.L) (notified July 6/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)
AUG 12
-- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Dutch asset
manager APG to acquire a combined interest in British shopping
mall Westfield (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 12/simplified)
AUG 17
-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman
to jointly acquire security services provider Securitas Direct
(notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
-- French power network equipment company Schneider Electric
(SCHN.PA) to acquire energy software provider Telvent TLVT.O
(notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR.N)
and Italian energy company Sorgenia SpA to acquire a 50 percent
stake in renewable electricity producer Sorgenia France,
currently wholly owned by Sorgenia SpA (notified July
11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
-- Private equity firm 3i Group Plc (III.L) to acquire
control of Dutch retailer Action Holding B.V. (notified 11
July/deadline Aug 17/simplified)