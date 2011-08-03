EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 3)

BRUSSELS, Aug 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- Swedish security services company Securitas AB ( SECUb.ST ) to acquire peer Niscayah NISCb.ST (approved Aug. 2)

-- U.S. specialty packager Sealed Air Corp ( SEE.N ) to acquire Diversey Holdings (approved Aug. 2)

-- German insurer Allianz ( ALVG.DE ) and Spanish peer Banco Popular Espanol ( POP.MC ) to acquire joint control of Popular Gestion, which is now solely controlled by Banco Popular (approved Aug. 1)

NEW LISTINGS:

-- Spanish tollway operator Abertis Infrastructure ( ABE.MC ) and Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) to acquire joint control of a newly set up joint venture which will manage toll road concessions in Puerto Rico (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)

-- Finnish paper group UPM-Kymmene ( UPM1V.HE ) to acquire a 35 percent stake in rival Myllykoski from M-Real MRLBV.HE (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

AUG 3

-- Baloise Holding BALN.VX, parent of Swiss insurer Baloise, to acquire Belgian insurer Nateus SA and Nateus Life from Belgium's Ethias SA (notified June 28/deadline Aug. 3)

AUG 4

-- Deutsche Boerse ( DB1Gn.DE ) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N to merge (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4)

-- Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] and South Africa's E. Oppenheimer family to set up two joint ventures (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)

AUG 5

-- Belgian chemicals company Solvay ( SOLB.BR ) to acquire Rhodia SA RHA.PA (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5)

AUG 8

-- German copper producer Aurubis ( NAFG.DE ) to acquire certain assets from Finnish metals group Luvata Rolled Products (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 8)

-- U.S. construction machinery maker Terex ( TEX.N ) to acquire German manufacturer Demag Cranes D9CGn.DE (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 8)

AUG 10

-- Danish shipping company AP Moller-Maersk ( MAERSKb.CO ) and French port group Bollore ( BOLL.PA ) to set up a terminal joint venture (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)

-- South Korea's Samsung C&T 000830.KS and Components and Materials M&A Private Equity Fund, which is majority-owned by Korea Development Bank, to set up a joint venture for solar energy projects (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)

AUG 11

-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] to acquire British breakdown recovery group RAC from British insurer Aviva ( AV.L ) (notified July 6/deadline Aug. 11/simplified)

AUG 12

-- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Dutch asset manager APG to acquire a combined interest in British shopping mall Westfield (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 12/simplified)

AUG 17

-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman to jointly acquire security services provider Securitas Direct (notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)

-- French power network equipment company Schneider Electric ( SCHN.PA ) to acquire energy software provider Telvent TLVT.O (notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co ( KKR.N ) and Italian energy company Sorgenia SpA to acquire a 50 percent stake in renewable electricity producer Sorgenia France, currently wholly owned by Sorgenia SpA (notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)