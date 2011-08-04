EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 4)

BRUSSELS, Aug 4 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- Baloise Holding BALN.VX, parent of Swiss insurer Baloise, to acquire Belgian insurer Nateus SA and Nateus Life from Belgium's Ethias SA (approved Aug. 3)

-- Private equity firm The Carlyle Group [CYL.UL] to acquire British breakdown recovery group RAC from British insurer Aviva ( AV.L ) (approved Aug. 3)

-- South Korea's Samsung C&T 000830.KS and Components and Materials M&A Private Equity Fund, which is majority-owned by Korea Development Bank, to set up a joint venture for solar energy projects (approved Aug. 3)

NEW LISTINGS:

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

AUG 4

-- Deutsche Boerse ( DB1Gn.DE ) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N to merge (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4)

-- Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] and South Africa's E. Oppenheimer family to set up two joint ventures (notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)

AUG 5

-- Belgian chemicals company Solvay ( SOLB.BR ) to acquire Rhodia SA RHA.PA (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5)

AUG 8

-- German copper producer Aurubis ( NAFG.DE ) to acquire certain assets from Finnish metals group Luvata Rolled Products (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 8)

-- U.S. construction machinery maker Terex ( TEX.N ) to acquire German manufacturer Demag Cranes D9CGn.DE (notified July 1/deadline Aug. 8)

AUG 10

-- Danish shipping company AP Moller-Maersk ( MAERSKb.CO ) and French port group Bollore ( BOLL.PA ) to set up a terminal joint venture (notified July 5/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)

AUG 12

-- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Dutch asset manager APG to acquire a combined interest in British shopping mall Westfield (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 12/simplified)

AUG 17

-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman to jointly acquire security services provider Securitas Direct (notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)

-- French power network equipment company Schneider Electric ( SCHN.PA ) to acquire energy software provider Telvent TLVT.O (notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co ( KKR.N ) and Italian energy company Sorgenia SpA to acquire a 50 percent stake in renewable electricity producer Sorgenia France, currently wholly owned by Sorgenia SpA (notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)

-- Private equity firm 3i Group Plc ( III.L ) to acquire control of Dutch retailer Action Holding B.V. (notified 11 July/deadline Aug 17/simplified)

AUG 18

-- CVC Partners to acquire a majority stake in French rail equipment maker Delachaux DELX.PA (notified July 12/deadline Aug 18/simplified)

-- U.S. laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO.N ) to acquire Swedish diagnostics company Phadia (notified July 12/deadline Aug 18)

AUG 19

-- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Oaktree Capital Management to acquire indirect joint control of U.S. advertising display company International Market Centers (notified July 13/deadline Aug. 19/simplified)