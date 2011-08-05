版本:
EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 5)

 BRUSSELS, Aug 5 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
 

 APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
 -- Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings [TEM.UL] and
South Africa's E. Oppenheimer family to set up two joint
ventures (approved Aug. 4)
 -- Danish shipping company AP Moller-Maersk (MAERSKb.CO) and
French port group Bollore (BOLL.PA) (BOLL.PA) to set up a
terminal joint venture (approved Aug. 4)
 

 NEW LISTINGS:
 None
 

 EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
 -- Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N to
merge (notified June 29/deadline extended to Dec. 13 from Aug. 4
after Commission opens in-depth probe)
 

 FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
 

 AUG 5
 -- Belgian chemicals company Solvay (SOLB.BR) to acquire
Rhodia SA RHA.PA (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5)
 

 AUG 8
 -- German copper producer Aurubis (NAFG.DE) to acquire
certain assets from Finnish metals group Luvata Rolled Products
(notified July 1/deadline Aug. 8)
 -- U.S. construction machinery maker Terex (TEX.N) to
acquire German manufacturer Demag Cranes D9CGn.DE (notified
July 1/deadline Aug. 8)
 

 AUG 12
  -- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Dutch asset
manager APG to acquire a combined interest in British shopping
mall Westfield (notified July 7/deadline Aug. 12/simplified)
 

 AUG 17
 -- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman
to jointly acquire security services provider Securitas Direct
(notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
 -- French power network equipment company Schneider Electric
(SCHN.PA) to acquire energy software provider Telvent TLVT.O
(notified July 11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
 -- Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co (KKR.N)
and Italian energy company Sorgenia SpA to acquire a 50 percent
stake in renewable electricity producer Sorgenia France,
currently wholly owned by Sorgenia SpA (notified July
11/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
 -- Private equity firm 3i Group Plc (III.L) to acquire
control of Dutch retailer Action Holding B.V. (notified 11
July/deadline Aug 17/simplified)
 

 AUG 18
 -- CVC Partners to acquire a majority stake in French rail
equipment maker Delachaux DELX.PA (notified July 12/deadline
Aug 18/simplified)
 -- U.S. laboratory equipment maker Thermo Fisher Scientific
Inc (TMO.N) to acquire Swedish diagnostics company Phadia
(notified July 12/deadline Aug 18)
 

 AUG 19
 -- Private equity firms Bain Capital and Oaktree Capital
Management to acquire indirect joint control of U.S. advertising
display company International Market Centers (notified July
13/deadline Aug. 19/simplified)
 

 AUG 22
 -- U.S. specialty chemicals maker Ashland (ASH.N) to acquire
International Specialty Products (notified July 14/deadline Aug
22)
 

 AUG 23
 -- U.S.-based Apollo Global Management (APO.N) to acquire
control of steelmaker Ascometal from Italian steelmaker Lucchini
which is part of Russia's Severstal (CHMF.MM) (notified July
15/deadline Aug 23/simplified)
 -- A group of financial investors to acquire German utility
RWE's (RWEG.DE) German long-distance power grid (notified July
15/deadline Aug 23)

