版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 30日 星期二 21:46 BJT

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 30)

 BRUSSELS, Aug 30 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
 

 APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
 -- U.S. clothing company VF Corp (VFC.N) to acquire U.S.
footwear and clothing company Timberland TBL.L (approved Aug.
29)
 -- Swiss auto distributor Walter Frey Holding and Japan's
Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) to acquire joint control of
Mitsubishi Motors France SAS, which is now a unit of the
Japanese automaker (approved Aug. 29)
 

 NEW LISTINGS:
 

 

 EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
 None
 

 FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
 

 AUG 30
 -- Belgian offshore works company GeoSea to acquire a
controlling stake in offshore services company Beluga Hochtief,
which will soon be solely controlled by German industrial group
Hochtief (HOTG.DE) (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30
/simplified)
 

 SEPT 2
 -- Japanese maker of office equipment and high-tech
components Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) and Mitsubishi Corp
(8058.T) to acquire joint control of biotechnology manufacturing
plants Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies UK and Fujifilm
Diosynth Biotechnologies USA, which are now solely owned by
FujiFilm Holdings Corp (notified July 28/deadline Sept.
2/simplified)
 

 SEPT 5
 -- Liberty International to acquire the Irish general
insurance business of Quinn Insurance which is under
administration (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)
 -- Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Barclays Bank (BARC.L) to
acquire joint control of three British electricity transmission
companies Walney I Topco, Walney II Topco and Sheringham Shoal
Topco (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)
 

 SEPT 6
 -- Spanish tollway operator Abertis Infrastructure (ABE.MC)
and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) to acquire joint control of a newly set
up joint venture which will manage toll road concessions in
Puerto Rico (notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)
 -- Finnish paper group UPM-Kymmene (UPM1V.HE) to acquire a
35 percent stake in rival Myllykoski from M-Real MRLBV.HE
(notified Aug. 1/deadline Sept. 6/simplified)
 

 SEPT 7
 -- Private equity firm Apollo to acquire German water
management product compamy VAG (notified Aug. 2/deadline Sept.
7/simplified)
 

 SEPT 9
 -- French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to acquire the
non-Dutch factoring business of Fortis Commercial Finance
Holding from Dutch lender ABN AMRO [ABNNV.UL] (notified Aug.
4/deadline Sept. 9)
 

 SEPT 16
 -- French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) to acquire insurer
Fortis Luxembourg VIE (notified Aug. 11/deadline Sept.
16/simplified)
 

 SEPT 19
 -- French investment company Eurazeo (EURA.PA) to acquire a
stake in French clothing maker Moncler (notified Aug.
12/deadline Sept. 19)

            
            
            
            




	

		
		

		

				
更多  公司新闻(英文) 

			


	

		





	

		







	



	

                        

                                热门文章
                                

                        

                











			

				

				 编辑推荐
				

			

        	

                
        	

            
            

        	
        	
        
		
		








  
文章推荐