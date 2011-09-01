EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 1)

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- Spanish tollway operator Abertis Infrastructure ( ABE.MC ) and Goldman Sachs ( GS.N ) to acquire joint control of a newly set up joint venture which will manage toll road concessions in Puerto Rico (approved Aug. 31)

-- Finnish paper group UPM-Kymmene ( UPM1V.HE ) to acquire a 35 percent stake in rival Myllykoski from M-Real MRLBV.HE (approved Aug. 31)

NEW LISTINGS:

-- Zurich Financial Services ZURN.VX to acquire a stake in Spanish bank Santander's ( SAN.MC ) life insurance, pension and general insurance operations in Latin America (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)

-- Germany's Fresenius Medical Care ( FMEG.DE ) and Swiss company the Galenica Group ( GALN.S ) to form a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

SEPT 5

-- Liberty International to acquire the Irish general insurance business of Quinn Insurance which is under administration (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 5/simplified)

SEPT 7

-- Private equity firm Apollo to acquire German water management product compamy VAG (notified Aug. 2/deadline Sept. 7/simplified)

SEPT 9

-- French bank BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) to acquire the non-Dutch factoring business of Fortis Commercial Finance Holding from Dutch lender ABN AMRO [ABNNV.UL] (notified Aug. 4/deadline Sept. 9)

SEPT 16

-- French bank BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) to acquire insurer Fortis Luxembourg VIE (notified Aug. 11/deadline Sept. 16/simplified)

SEPT 19

-- French investment company Eurazeo ( EURA.PA ) to acquire a stake in French clothing maker Moncler (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 19)

SEPT 20

-- German specialty glass supplier Flabeg GmbH, German solar receiver maker Schott Solar CSP GmbH and German renewable energy company sbp sonne gmbh to establish joint venture (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20/simplified)

SEPT 21

-- Indian industrial group Motherson Group to acquire stakes in auto parts company Peguform Group and German fibre composite components supplier Wethje Group from Austrian auto parts company Cross Industries (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)

-- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to acquire Australia's MAp Group MAP.AX interests in Copenhagen Airport (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)

-- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to acquire Australia's MAp Group MAP.AX interests in Brussels Airport (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)

-- Private equity firm CIE Management IX Ltd. to acquire Swedish telecommunications company Nordic Cable Acquisition Company Sub-Holding AB (notified on Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)

SEPT 22

-- U.S. company Dow Chemical ( DOW.N ) and Ube Advanced Materials, which is owned by Japan's Ube Industries, to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 18/deadline Sept. 22/simplified)

SEPT 26

-- German carmaker Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) to acquire German truckmaker MAN SE ( MANG.DE ) (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)

-- German carmaker BMW ( BMWG.DE ) to acquire Dutch financial services group ING's ING.AS car lease unit (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)

-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire garden fertiliser companny Compo from German potash miner K+S SDFG.DE (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)

-- Polish heating distributor Dalkia Polska to acquire the majority of the capital share of Polish heating distributor Stoleczne Przedsiebiorstwo (notified on Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26/simplified)