EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 14)

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- French bank BNP Paribas ( BNPP.PA ) to acquire insurer Fortis Luxembourg VIE (approved Sept. 13)

-- French investment company Eurazeo ( EURA.PA ) to acquire a stake in French clothing maker Moncler (approved Sept. 13)

NEW LISTINGS:

-- Mitsubishi Corp ( 8058.T ) to acquire a stake in Czech auto car body maker Sungwoo Hitech from South Korea's Sungwoo Hitech Co Ltd ( 015750.KQ ) (notified Sept. 13/deadline Oct. 18/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

-- Western Digital Corp WDC.N to acquire Hitachi's ( 6501.T ) hard disk drive business (notified April 20/deadline extended for the third time to Nov. 9 from Oct. 26)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

SEPT 20

-- German specialty glass supplier Flabeg GmbH, German solar receiver maker Schott Solar CSP GmbH and German renewable energy company sbp sonne gmbh to establish joint venture (notified Aug. 16/deadline Sept. 20/simplified)

SEPT 21

-- Indian industrial group Motherson Group to acquire stakes in auto parts company Peguform Group and German fibre composite components supplier Wethje Group from Austrian auto parts company Cross Industries (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)

-- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to acquire Australia's MAp Group MAP.AX interests in Copenhagen Airport (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)

-- Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to acquire Australia's MAp Group MAP.AX interests in Brussels Airport (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)

-- Private equity firm CIE Management IX Ltd. to acquire Swedish telecommunications company Nordic Cable Acquisition Company Sub-Holding AB (notified on Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 21/simplified)

SEPT 22

-- U.S. company Dow Chemical ( DOW.N ) and Ube Advanced Materials, which is owned by Japan's Ube Industries, to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 18/deadline Sept. 22/simplified)

SEPT 26

-- German carmaker Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) to acquire German truckmaker MAN SE ( MANG.DE ) (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)

-- German carmaker BMW ( BMWG.DE ) to acquire Dutch financial services group ING's ING.AS car lease unit (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)

-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire garden fertiliser company Compo from German potash miner K+S SDFG.DE (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)

-- Polish heating distributor Dalkia Polska to acquire the majority of the capital share of Polish heating distributor Stoleczne Przedsiebiorstwo (notified on Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26/simplified)

SEPT 28

-- DCDC Holdings, which is owned by Regal Entertainment Group ( RGC.N ), AMC Entertainment Inc [MHIAE.UL] and Cinemark USA; Universal Pictures and Warner Brothers Entertainment to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28/simplified)

-- British industrials group GKN ( GKN.L ) to acquire German auto supplier Getrag Corp's driveline products business (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)

-- Dutch petroleum product companies Reggeborgh Invest B.V. and Argos Energy Group B.V. to set up a joint venture by merging their respective subsidiaries North Sea Group and Argos Groep (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)

SEPT 29

-- Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( TEVA.TA ) to acquire U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon CEPH.O (notified Aug. 25/deadline Sept. 29)

SEPT 30

-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire German auto parts distributor Europart Holding GmbH (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)

-- Brazilian chemicals company Braskem BTKM5.SA ( BAK.N ) to acquire Dow Chemical's ( DOW.N ) polypropylene business (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- German property operator ECE and German retailer Metro ( MEOG.DE ) to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- German industrial company ZF Friedrichshafen AG [ZFF.UL] to acquire Belgian gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions HSNT.L (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)

-- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings ( 1038.HK ) to acquire British utility Northumbrian Water Group NWG.L (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- Chinese group CITIC Dicastal CITIC.UL to acquire automotive supplier KSM Castings from private equity firm Cognetas (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)