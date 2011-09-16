EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 16)

BRUSSELS, Sept 16 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
None
NEW LISTINGS:
-- Danish dairy coperative Arla Foods to acquire German
dairy cooperative Allgauland (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct.
20)
-- A joint venture led by Gores Group LLC to acquire
clothing retailer Mexx from Liz Claiborne Inc LIZ.N (notified
Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 21
-- Indian industrial group Motherson Group to acquire stakes
in auto parts company Peguform Group and German fibre composite
components supplier Wethje Group from Austrian auto parts
company Cross Industries (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept.
21/simplified)
-- Private equity firm CIE Management IX Ltd. to acquire
Swedish telecommunications company Nordic Cable Acquisition
Company Sub-Holding AB (notified on Aug. 17/deadline Sept.
21/simplified)
SEPT 22
-- U.S. company Dow Chemical (DOW.N) and Ube Advanced
Materials, which is owned by Japan's Ube Industries, to set up a
joint venture (notified Aug. 18/deadline Sept. 22/simplified)
SEPT 26
-- German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to acquire German
truckmaker MAN SE (MANG.DE) (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)
-- German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) to acquire Dutch financial
services group ING's ING.AS car lease unit (notified Aug.
22/deadline Sept. 26)
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire garden fertiliser
company Compo from German potash miner K+S SDFG.DE (notified
Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)
-- Polish heating distributor Dalkia Polska to acquire the
majority of the capital share of Polish heating distributor
Stoleczne Przedsiebiorstwo (notified on Aug. 22/deadline Sept.
26/simplified)
SEPT 28
-- DCDC Holdings, which is owned by Regal Entertainment
Group (RGC.N), AMC Entertainment Inc [MHIAE.UL] and Cinemark
USA; Universal Pictures and Warner Brothers Entertainment to set
up a joint venture (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept.
28/simplified)
-- British industrials group GKN (GKN.L) to acquire German
auto supplier Getrag Corp's driveline products business
(notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
-- Dutch petroleum product companies Reggeborgh Invest B.V.
and Argos Energy Group B.V. to set up a joint venture by merging
their respective subsidiaries North Sea Group and Argos Groep
(notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
SEPT 29
-- Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
(TEVA.TA) to acquire U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon CEPH.O
(notified Aug. 25/deadline Sept. 29)
SEPT 30
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire German auto parts
distributor Europart Holding GmbH (notified Aug. 26/deadline
Sept. 30)
-- Brazilian chemicals company Braskem BTKM5.SA (BAK.N) to
acquire Dow Chemical's (DOW.N) polypropylene business (notified
Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- German property operator ECE and German retailer Metro
(MEOG.DE) to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline
Sept. 30/simplified)
-- German industrial company ZF Friedrichshafen AG [ZFF.UL]
to acquire Belgian gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions HSNT.L
(notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
-- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings (1038.HK) to acquire British utility Northumbrian Water
Group NWG.L (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- Chinese group CITIC Dicastal CITIC.UL to acquire
automotive supplier KSM Castings from private equity firm
Cognetas (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- U.S. drugmaker Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Israeli peer
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.O to set up a joint
venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)