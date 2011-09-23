EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 23)

BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd announces financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd announces financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure
Holdings (1038.HK) to acquire British utility Northumbrian
Water Group NWG.L (approved Sept. 22)
NEW LISTINGS:
-- German property operator ECE and German retailer Metro
(MEOG.DE) to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 21/deadline
Oct. 26)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
-- Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
(TEVA.TA) to acquire U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon CEPH.O
(notified Aug. 25/deadline extended to Oct. 13 from Sept. 29
after Teva offers commitments)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 26
-- German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to acquire German truckmaker MAN SE (MANG.DE) (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)
-- German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) to acquire Dutch financial
services group ING's ING.AS car lease unit (notified Aug.
22/deadline Sept. 26)
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire garden fertiliser company Compo from German potash miner K+S SDFG.DE (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)
SEPT 28
-- British industrials group GKN (GKN.L) to acquire German
auto supplier Getrag Corp's driveline products business
(notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
-- Dutch petroleum product companies Reggeborgh Invest B.V. and Argos Energy Group B.V. to set up a joint venture by merging their respective subsidiaries North Sea Group and Argos Groep (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
SEPT 30
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire German auto parts distributor Europart Holding GmbH (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
-- Brazilian chemicals company Braskem BTKM5.SA (BAK.N) to acquire Dow Chemical's (DOW.N) polypropylene business (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- German industrial company ZF Friedrichshafen AG [ZFF.UL] to acquire Belgian gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions HSNT.L (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
-- Chinese group CITIC Dicastal CITIC.UL to acquire automotive supplier KSM Castings from private equity firm Cognetas (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- U.S. drugmaker Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Israeli peer
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.O to set up a joint
venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
OCT 3
-- China National Agrochemical Corporation and holding company Koor Industries to acquire joint control of agricultural product company Makteshim Agan Industries (notified Aug. 29/Oct. 3)
OCT 4
-- Italian steel producer Ilva to acquire Taranto Energia, which is owned by Edison SpA EDN.MI (notified Aug. 30/deadline Oct. 4/simplified)
OCT 5
-- German power plant construction company RWE Innogy
(RWEG.DE) and German renewable energy company Conetwork to set
up a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)
-- Zurich Financial Services ZURN.VX to acquire joint
control of Spanish bank Santander's (SAN.MC) life insurance,
pension and general insurance operations in Latin America
(notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)
-- Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE) and Swiss company the Galenica Group (GALN.S) to form a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)
