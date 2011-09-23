EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 23)

BRUSSELS, Sept 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:

-- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings ( 1038.HK ) to acquire British utility Northumbrian Water Group NWG.L (approved Sept. 22)

NEW LISTINGS:

-- German property operator ECE and German retailer Metro ( MEOG.DE ) to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:

-- Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( TEVA.TA ) to acquire U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon CEPH.O (notified Aug. 25/deadline extended to Oct. 13 from Sept. 29 after Teva offers commitments)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

SEPT 26

-- German carmaker Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) to acquire German truckmaker MAN SE ( MANG.DE ) (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)

-- German carmaker BMW ( BMWG.DE ) to acquire Dutch financial services group ING's ING.AS car lease unit (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)

-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire garden fertiliser company Compo from German potash miner K+S SDFG.DE (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)

SEPT 28

-- British industrials group GKN ( GKN.L ) to acquire German auto supplier Getrag Corp's driveline products business (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)

-- Dutch petroleum product companies Reggeborgh Invest B.V. and Argos Energy Group B.V. to set up a joint venture by merging their respective subsidiaries North Sea Group and Argos Groep (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)

SEPT 30

-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire German auto parts distributor Europart Holding GmbH (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)

-- Brazilian chemicals company Braskem BTKM5.SA ( BAK.N ) to acquire Dow Chemical's ( DOW.N ) polypropylene business (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- German industrial company ZF Friedrichshafen AG [ZFF.UL] to acquire Belgian gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions HSNT.L (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)

-- Chinese group CITIC Dicastal CITIC.UL to acquire automotive supplier KSM Castings from private equity firm Cognetas (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)

-- U.S. drugmaker Procter & Gamble ( PG.N ) and Israeli peer Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.O to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)

OCT 3

-- China National Agrochemical Corporation and holding company Koor Industries to acquire joint control of agricultural product company Makteshim Agan Industries (notified Aug. 29/Oct. 3)

OCT 4

-- Italian steel producer Ilva to acquire Taranto Energia, which is owned by Edison SpA EDN.MI (notified Aug. 30/deadline Oct. 4/simplified)

OCT 5

-- German power plant construction company RWE Innogy ( RWEG.DE ) and German renewable energy company Conetwork to set up a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)

-- Zurich Financial Services ZURN.VX to acquire joint control of Spanish bank Santander's ( SAN.MC ) life insurance, pension and general insurance operations in Latin America (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)