EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 23)

 BRUSSELS, Sept 23 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
 

 APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
 -- Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Infrastructure
 Holdings (1038.HK) to acquire British utility Northumbrian
Water Group NWG.L (approved Sept. 22)
 

 NEW LISTINGS:
 -- German property operator ECE and German retailer Metro
(MEOG.DE) to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 21/deadline
Oct. 26)
 

 EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
 -- Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
(TEVA.TA) to acquire U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon CEPH.O
(notified Aug. 25/deadline extended to Oct. 13 from Sept. 29
after Teva offers commitments)
 

 FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
 

 SEPT 26
 -- German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to acquire German
truckmaker MAN SE (MANG.DE) (notified Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)
 -- German carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) to acquire Dutch financial
services group ING's ING.AS car lease unit (notified Aug.
22/deadline Sept. 26)
 -- Private equity firm Triton to acquire garden fertiliser
company Compo from German potash miner K+S SDFG.DE (notified
Aug. 22/deadline Sept. 26)
 

 SEPT 28
 -- British industrials group GKN (GKN.L) to acquire German
auto supplier Getrag Corp's driveline products business
(notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
 -- Dutch petroleum product companies Reggeborgh Invest B.V.
and Argos Energy Group B.V. to set up a joint venture by merging
their respective subsidiaries North Sea Group and Argos Groep
(notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
 

 SEPT 30
 -- Private equity firm Triton to acquire German auto parts
distributor Europart Holding GmbH (notified Aug. 26/deadline
Sept. 30)
 -- Brazilian chemicals company Braskem BTKM5.SA (BAK.N) to
acquire Dow Chemical's (DOW.N) polypropylene business (notified
Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
 -- German industrial company ZF Friedrichshafen AG [ZFF.UL]
to acquire Belgian gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions HSNT.L
(notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
 -- Chinese group CITIC Dicastal CITIC.UL to acquire
automotive supplier KSM Castings from private equity firm
Cognetas (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
 -- U.S. drugmaker Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Israeli peer
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.O to set up a joint
venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
 

 OCT 3
 -- China National Agrochemical Corporation and holding
company Koor Industries to acquire joint control of agricultural
product company Makteshim Agan Industries (notified Aug. 29/Oct.
3)
 OCT 4
 -- Italian steel producer Ilva to acquire Taranto Energia,
which is owned by Edison SpA EDN.MI (notified Aug. 30/deadline
Oct. 4/simplified)
 

 OCT 5
 -- German power plant construction company RWE Innogy
(RWEG.DE) and German renewable energy company Conetwork to set
up a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)
 -- Zurich Financial Services ZURN.VX to acquire joint
control of Spanish bank Santander's (SAN.MC) life insurance,
pension and general insurance operations in Latin America
(notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)
 -- Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE) and Swiss
company the Galenica Group (GALN.S) to form a joint venture
(notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)

