EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 27)

BRIEF-A2 Acquisition Corp announces proposed qualifying transaction with Medicenna Therapeutics
BRUSSELS, Sept 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
-- German carmaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) to acquire German truckmaker MAN SE (MANG.DE) (approved Sept. 26)
-- Dutch petroleum product companies Reggeborgh Invest B.V. and Argos Energy Group B.V. to set up a joint venture by merging their respective subsidiaries North Sea Group and Argos Groep (approved Sept. 27)
NEW LISTINGS:
-- Belgian building materials group Etex to acquire German peer Lafarge's LAFP.PA gypsum assets in Europe and South America (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3)
-- Vitol Investment Holdings, a unit of oil trader Vital [VITOLV.UL], and U.S. energy company ArcLight to acquire joint control of Luxembourg-based Petro Lux (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31/simplified)
-- U.S. company Dow Chemical (DOW.N) and Japanese trading house Mitsui (8031.T) to set up a Brazilian joint venture (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 28
-- British industrials group GKN (GKN.L) to acquire German
auto supplier Getrag Corp's driveline products business
(notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
SEPT 30
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire German auto parts distributor Europart Holding GmbH (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
-- Brazilian chemicals company Braskem BTKM5.SA (BAK.N) to acquire Dow Chemical's (DOW.N) polypropylene business (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- German industrial company ZF Friedrichshafen AG [ZFF.UL] to acquire Belgian gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions HSNT.L (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
-- Chinese group CITIC Dicastal CITIC.UL to acquire automotive supplier KSM Castings from private equity firm Cognetas (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- U.S. drugmaker Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Israeli peer
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.O to set up a joint
venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
OCT 3
-- China National Agrochemical Corporation and holding company Koor Industries to acquire joint control of agricultural product company Makteshim Agan Industries (notified Aug. 29/Oct. 3)
OCT 4
-- Italian steel producer Ilva to acquire Taranto Energia, which is owned by Edison SpA EDN.MI (notified Aug. 30/deadline Oct. 4/simplified)
OCT 5
-- German power plant construction company RWE Innogy
(RWEG.DE) and German renewable energy company Conetwork to set
up a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)
-- Zurich Financial Services ZURN.VX to acquire joint
control of Spanish bank Santander's (SAN.MC) life insurance,
pension and general insurance operations in Latin America
(notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)
-- Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE) and Swiss company the Galenica Group (GALN.S) to form a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)
OCT 6
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire a controlling stake in French smartcard maker Oberthur Technologies [FCOFDO.UL] (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 6/simplified)
OCT 7
-- U.S. software company Microsoft (MSFT.O) to acquire video
chat service Skype (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7)
-- Private equity firm Apax Partners [APAX.UL] to acquire U.S. maker of medical devices Kinetic Concepts Inc KCI.N (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7)
OCT 13
-- Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
(TEVA.TA) to acquire U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon CEPH.O
(notified Aug. 25/deadline extended to Oct. 13 from Sept. 29
after Teva offers commitments)
OCT 14
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire a stake in international health club operator Virgin Active (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14)
-- Private equity firms KKR and Silver Lake, and funds controlled by Techmology Crossover Ventures to acquire joint control of Arizona-registered company Godaddy Group (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)
