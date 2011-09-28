EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 28)

BRUSSELS, Sept 28 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS:
None
NEW LISTINGS:
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) to
acquire Swiss medical devices maker Synthes Inc SYST.VX
(notified Sept. 27/Nov. 3)
-- Private equity group TPG Capital LP [TPG.UL] to acquire a
stake in Danish online brokerage Saxo Bank from Portugal's Banco
Espirito Santo BES.LS (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov.
3/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES:
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
SEPT 28
-- British industrials group GKN (GKN.L) to acquire German
auto supplier Getrag Corp's driveline products business
(notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)
SEPT 30
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire German auto parts
distributor Europart Holding GmbH (notified Aug. 26/deadline
Sept. 30)
-- Brazilian chemicals company Braskem BTKM5.SA (BAK.N) to
acquire Dow Chemical's (DOW.N) polypropylene business (notified
Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- German industrial company ZF Friedrichshafen AG [ZFF.UL]
to acquire Belgian gearbox maker Hansen Transmissions HSNT.L
(notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
-- Chinese group CITIC Dicastal CITIC.UL to acquire
automotive supplier KSM Castings from private equity firm
Cognetas (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30/simplified)
-- U.S. drugmaker Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Israeli peer
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.O to set up a joint
venture (notified Aug. 26/deadline Sept. 30)
OCT 3
-- China National Agrochemical Corporation and holding
company Koor Industries to acquire joint control of agricultural
product company Makteshim Agan Industries (notified Aug. 29/Oct.
3)
OCT 4
-- Italian steel producer Ilva to acquire Taranto Energia,
which is owned by Edison SpA EDN.MI (notified Aug. 30/deadline
Oct. 4/simplified)
OCT 5
-- German power plant construction company RWE Innogy
(RWEG.DE) and German renewable energy company Conetwork to set
up a joint venture (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)
-- Zurich Financial Services ZURN.VX to acquire joint
control of Spanish bank Santander's (SAN.MC) life insurance,
pension and general insurance operations in Latin America
(notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5/simplified)
-- Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMEG.DE) and Swiss
company the Galenica Group (GALN.S) to form a joint venture
(notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)
OCT 6
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire a
controlling stake in French smartcard maker Oberthur
Technologies [FCOFDO.UL] (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct.
6/simplified)
OCT 7
-- U.S. software company Microsoft (MSFT.O) to acquire video
chat service Skype (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7)
-- Private equity firm Apax Partners [APAX.UL] to acquire
U.S. maker of medical devices Kinetic Concepts Inc KCI.N
(notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7)
OCT 13
-- Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
(TEVA.TA) to acquire U.S. specialty drugmaker Cephalon CEPH.O
(notified Aug. 25/deadline extended to Oct. 13 from Sept. 29
after Teva offers commitments)
OCT 14
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire a
stake in international health club operator Virgin Active
(notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14)
-- Private equity firms KKR and Silver Lake, and funds
controlled by Techmology Crossover Ventures to acquire joint
control of Arizona-registered company Godaddy Group (notified
Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)
OCT 18
-- Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) to acquire a stake in Czech auto
car body maker Sungwoo Hitech from South Korea's Sungwoo Hitech
Co Ltd (015750.KQ) (notified Sept. 13/deadline Oct.
18/simplified)
OCT 19
-- Ugitour, part of French insurer AXA (AXAF.PA), Caisse des
Depots et Consignations and Sogecap, a subsidiary of French bank
Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) to acquire joint control of several
Belgian and French properties (notified Sept. 14/deadline Oct.
19/simplified)