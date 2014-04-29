EU regulators approve Kuraray's purchase of DuPont's GLSV business

BRIEF-Orascom Construction startS production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Co
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company
BRUSSELS, April 29 EU regulators have approved Kuraray of Japan's purchase of U.S. chemical company DuPont's Glass Laminating Solutions/Vinyls (GLSV) business subject to conditions, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.
The conditions include Kuraray's commitment to sell GLSV's facility to make PVB film, used in making laminated safety glass, in Uentrop, Germany. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
• Announces start of production and sales at Iowa Fertilizer Company
* Amazon says will open an online shopfront service in Australia
HONG KONG, April 20 Asian stocks erased early losses and edged higher on Thursday as signs of resilience emerged in some markets, while steadying commodity prices - especially for oil - prompted some bargain hunting among investors.