EU regulators approve Kuraray's purchase of DuPont's GLSV business

BRUSSELS, April 29 EU regulators have approved Kuraray of Japan's purchase of U.S. chemical company DuPont's Glass Laminating Solutions/Vinyls (GLSV) business subject to conditions, the Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

The conditions include Kuraray's commitment to sell GLSV's facility to make PVB film, used in making laminated safety glass, in Uentrop, Germany. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)