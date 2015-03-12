EU mergers and takeovers (March 12)

BRUSSELS, March 12 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen to buy
U.S. peer TRW Automotive Holdings Corp (approved March
12)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Bermuda-based insurance holding company Athene Holding
Ltd, which is controlled by private investment firm Apollo, to
acquire Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd's German subsidiaries
(notified March 6/deadline April 15/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 13
-- British insurer Aviva to acquire rival Friends
Life (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
-- U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson & Co
to purchase U.S. maker of infusion pumps and other
medical devices CareFusion Corp (notified Feb.
6/deadline March 13)
MARCH 16
-- Irish building products group Kingspan to acquire
Belgian holding company Steel Partners NV, which owns Belgian
insulated panels maker Joris Ide Group (notified Feb. 9/deadline
March 16)
-- Irish drugmaker Actavis to acquire botox maker
Allergan (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 16)
MARCH 17
-- Japanese electronics maker Panasonic Corp and
holding company Ficosa Inversion, which currently has sole
control of Ficosa International, to acquire joint control of
Spanish car parts maker Ficosa International
(notified Feb. 10/deadline March 17/simplified)
MARCH 18
-- Abellio, the international unit of Dutch state-owned rail
company NS, to take control of the ScotRail rail services in
Scotland (notified Feb. 11/deadline March 18)
-- British support services group DCC to buy Esso's
French motorway retail network (notified Feb.
2/deadline March 18/simplified)
MARCH 20
-- Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal
and Italian peer Coils Lamiere Nastri SpA to form a joint
venture (notified Feb. 13/deadline March 20)
MARCH 23
-- French investment company Wendel S.A. to aquire
Austrian packager Constantia Flexibles (notified Feb.
16/deadline March 23/simplified)
MARCH 24
-- The Carlyle Group and Chinese state-owned
financial group Citic to jointly acquire AsiaSat
(notified Feb. 17/deadline March 24/simplified)
MARCH 25
-- IFM Global Infrastructure Fund and Mexican builder OHL
Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. to jointly control Mexican
toll road operator Concesionaria Mexiquense (ConMex) (notified
Feb. 18/deadline March 25/simplified)
MARCH 30
-- China Shipbuilding Power Engineering Institute, which is
part of Chinese group China State Shipbuilding Corporation, and
Finnish ship engine and power plant maker Wartsila to
set up a joint venture (notified Feb. 23/deadline March
30/simplified)
MARCH 31
-- German publishers Holtzbrinck Publishing Group and
Springer Science+Business Media, which is owned by private
equity investor BC Partners, to set up a joint venture (notified
FEb. 24/deadline March 31)
APRIL 7
-- Investment fund Apax Partners to acquire chemicals
distributor Azelis (notified Feb. 26/deadline April
7/simplified)
-- Private equity firms the Blackstone Group and TPG
Global to jointly acquire British financial services providers
Acenden Ltd and AMS Decisions Advisers (notified Feb.
26/deadline April 7/simplified)
-- South African furniture retailer Steinhoff to
acquire local apparel firm Pepkor (notified Feb. 26/deadline
April 7/simplified)
-- German insurer Talanx and Portuguese
Mota-Engil to jointly acquire Portuguese company
Indaqua Industry and Water Management SA (notified Feb.
26/deadline April 7/simplified)
APRIL 8
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish
peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile
businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline April 8)
APRIL 9
-- Private equity firm PAI to acquire Dutch clothing and
footwear retailer Lion Adventure (notified March 2/deadline
April 9/simplified)
-- U.S. flooring products maker Mohawk Industries Inc
to acquire Luxembourg-based International Flooring
Systems (notified March 2/deadline April 9)
APIRL 10
-- Chinese state-owned steelmaker Hebei Iron & Steel Group
to acquire a controlling stake in Swiss steel product trader
from DPH Duferco International Trading Holding (notified March
3/deadline April 10/simplified)
-- U.S. card payment services provider American Express
and Swiss bank Credit Suisse to restructure
their Swiss and Liechtenstein joint venture (notified March
3/deadline April 10/simplified)
APRIL 14
-- German insurer Allianz, Canadian investment
fund manager Alberta Investment Management Corp and Utilities
Trust of Australia to acquire joint control of railway rolling
stock producer Porterbrook (notified March 5/deadline April
14/simplified)
APRIL 15
-- Private equity firm Riverstone and British bank
Barclays to jointly acquire oil producer Origo
(notified March 6/deadline April 15/simplified)
-- AR Packaging Group to buy U.S. packaging company
MeadWestvaco Corp's European tobacco and general
packaging folding carton operations (notified March 6/deadline
April 15/simplified)
APRIL 16
-- Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd
to purchase British rail rolling stock company
Eversholt Rail (notified March 9/deadline April 16/simplified)
-- German refiner Varo Energy Holding GmbH to acquire German
oil products distributor Gekol (notified March 9/deadline April
16/simplified)
APRIL 17
-- Spanish oil company Repsol to acquire Canadian
oil and gas producer Talisman Energy Inc. (notified
March 10/deadline April 17/simplified)
APRIL 20
-- Telecoms group Altice to acquire Brazilian peer
Grupo Oi's Portuguese assets (notified Feb.
25/deadline April 20/concessions offered April 20/Portuguese
competition authority asked to review the case on March 5)
APRIL 30
-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire
Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline
extended to April 30 from April 24 after the Commission resumed
its scrutiny after a four-day halt/Orange offered commitments on
March 6)
MAY 26
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline May 26 after the companies revised their
concessions)
JUNE 1
-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E
Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in
new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct.
27/deadline extended for the fourth time to June 1 from May 13)
JUNE 26
-- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares
Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für
musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische
Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to
administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov.
28/deadline extended for the third time to June 26 from May 29)
JULY 8
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended to July 8 from Feb.
23 after the European Commission opened an in-depth
investigation)
-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer
Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified
Jan. 19/deadline extended to July 8 from Feb. 23 after the
European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
JULY 14
-- German conglomerate Siemens to purchase U.S.
oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc
(notified Jan. 9/deadline extended for the second time to July
14 from June 30)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Philip Blenkinsop)