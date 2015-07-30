EU mergers and takeovers (July 30)

BRUSSELS, July 30 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Investment fund Apollo Management L.P. to acquire
Saint-Gobain Emballage, Saint Gobain Vicasa S.A., Saint Gobain
Vidros and Obale, with the group known as Verallia (approved
July 30)
-- U.S. drugmaker Mylan to acquire U.S. peer Perrigo
(approved July 29)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell to
acquire BG Group (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 2)
-- South African paper maker Mondi to
acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July
29/deadline Sept. 2)
-- British engineering company GKN to acquire Dutch
company Fokker Technologies (notified July 28/deadline Sept.
1/simplified)
-- British support services provider DCC Group to
acquire French gas company Butagaz from Anglo Dutch oil company
Royal Dutch Shell (notified July 28/deadline Sept.
1/simplified)
-- Archer Daniels Midland Co to acquire starch
producer Eaststarch (notified July 28/deadline Sept.
1/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 4
-- U.S. drugmaker Pfizer to acquire U.S. peer
Hospira (notified June 15/deadline extended to Aug. 4
from July 20 after Pfizer offered concessions)
AUG 5
-- Asset manager BlackRock and private equity firm First
Reserve Management to acquire joint control of a joint venture
building a gas pipeline in Mexico, in which GDF Suez holds a
stake (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5/simplified)
-- Spanish cars part maker Grupo Antolin to
acquire auto parts maker Magna Interiors from Canadian car parts
maker Magna International Inc (notified June 30/deadline
Aug. 5)
AUG 6
-- Swiss travel retailer Dufry to acquire Italian
peer World Duty Free (notified July 1/deadline Aug 6)
AUG 7
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire
beauty products retailer Douglas Group (notified July 2/deadline
Aug. 7/simplified)
-- German insurer Axa Konzern and Compugroup Medical Mobile
DTL to set up a joint venture (notified July
2/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)
AUG 10
-- Private equity firm Lone Star Fund IX to acquire textile
floor coverings producer Balta (notified July 3/deadline Aug.
10/simplified)
AUG 13
-- Swiss bakery products maker Aryzta to acquire
49 percent of frozen food retailer Picard Groupe (notified July
8/deadline Aug. 13)
AUG 14
-- NH Hotel Group SA and HNA Hospitality Group Co
Ltd to set up a joint venture which will operate mainly in China
(notified July 9/deadline Aug. 14/simplified)
AUG 17
-- Investment fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
(CPPIB) and real estate investment trust Intu Holding S.a.r.l.
to indirectly acquire a joint controlling stake in Spanish
shopping mall Puerto Venecia Investments SOCIMI S.A. (notified
July 10/deadline Aug. 17/simplified)
-- Private equity firm CVC to acquire theatre
producer Stage Entertainment (notified July 10/deadline Aug.
17/simplified)
-- Spanish energy company Repsol and Mexican
industrial group Grupo Kuo to expand their joint
venture Dynasol (notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and Altor to jointly
acquire soy-based protein solutions maker Hamlet Protein
(notified July 10/deadline Aug. 17)
AUG 18
-- U.S. staffing company ManpowerGroup Inc to
acquire German peer 7S Group (notified July 13/deadline Aug.
18/simplified)
AUG 19
-- French companies Groupe In Vivo and Groupe Scael to set
up a joint venture (notified July 14/deadline Aug.
19/simplified)
-- Fuel supplier World Fuel Services Corp to acquire
businesses divested by BP Plc (notified July 14/deadline
Aug. 19/simplified)
AUG 20
-- Dutch building materials distributor PontMeyer, which is
part of Deli Building Supplies B.V., to acquire Dutch holding
company DBS (notified July 15/deadline Aug. 20)
AUG 24
-- Volkswagen Financial Services, which is part of German
carmaker Volkswagen, and Spanish lender Banco Bilbao
Vizcaya Argentaria to set up a joint venture called
Volkswagen Credit Compania Financiera (notified July
17/deadliine Aug. 24/simplified)
-- Funds advised by Apax Partners LLP to acquire online
retailer RFS (notified July 17/deadline Aug. 24/simplified)
-- Real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc to buy
Johnson Controls Inc's workplace solutions business
(notified July 17/deadline Aug. 24/simplified)
-- Magyar Telekom, 59 percent owned by Deutsche
Telekom, to form a joint venture with Swiss-based
energy sales and trading group MET Holding AG (notified July
17/deadline Aug. 24)
AUG 26
-- Italian confectionery maker Ferrero to purchase British
chocolate retailer Thornstons (notified July
22/deadline Aug. 26/simplified)
-- U.S. drugmaker Perrigo to buy portfolio of
over-the-counter brands form British peer GlaxoSmithKline
(notified July 22/deadline Aug. 26)
-- Varo Energy, a joint venture between the world's top oil
trader Vitol and private equity firm Carlyle Group
, is expanding its reach in Europe through a merger with
Dutch-based storage and trading company Argos (notified July 22/
deadline Aug. 26)
AUG 27
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy
rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction
(notified July 23/deadline Aug. 27)
AUG 28
-- U.S. real estate services provider DTZ to acquire U.S.
peer Cushman & Wakefield (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 28)
SEPT 2
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish
peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile
businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from
Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)
SEPT 11
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for third time to
Sept. 11 from Aug. 21)
NOV 25
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire
British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline
extended to Nov. 25 from July 20 after Commission opened
in-depth investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)