EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 18)

BRUSSELS Aug 18 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
none
NEW LISTINGS
-- Pfizer to acquire British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline's menACWY meningitis vaccine business
(notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept. 29)
-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian
subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base
from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept.
21)
-- European private equity group Cinven to buy
majority stake in German laboratory operator Synlab from BC
Partners (notified Aug. 17/deadline Sept.
21/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
none
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 20
-- Dutch building materials distributor PontMeyer, which is
part of Deli Building Supplies B.V., to acquire Dutch holding
company DBS (notified July 15/deadline Aug. 20)
AUG 24
-- Magyar Telekom, 59 percent owned by Deutsche
Telekom, to form a joint venture with Swiss-based
energy sales and trading group MET Holding AG (notified July
17/deadline Aug. 24)
AUG 26
-- U.S. drugmaker Perrigo to buy portfolio of
over-the-counter brands form British peer GlaxoSmithKline
(notified July 22/deadline Aug. 26)
-- Varo Energy, a joint venture between the world's top oil
trader Vitol and private equity firm Carlyle Group
, is expanding its reach in Europe through a merger with
Dutch-based storage and trading company Argos (notified July 22/
deadline Aug. 26)
AUG 28
-- U.S. real estate services provider DTZ to acquire U.S.
peer Cushman & Wakefield (notified July 24/deadline Aug. 28)
SEPT 1
-- British engineering company GKN to acquire Dutch
company Fokker Technologies (notified July 28/deadline Sept.
1/simplified)
-- British support services provider DCC Group to
acquire French gas company Butagaz from Anglo Dutch oil company
Royal Dutch Shell (notified July 28/deadline Sept.
1/simplified)
-- U.S. grains company Archer Daniels Midland Co to
acquire starch producer Eaststarch (notified July 28/deadline
Sept. 1/simplified)
SEPT 2
-- Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell to
acquire BG Group (notified July 29/deadline Sept. 2)
-- South African paper maker Mondi to
acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July
29/deadline Sept. 2)
SEPT 4
-- Private equity firms 3i Group and AMP Capital Investors
to acquire joint control of offshore emergency and rescue
services provider Esvagt (notified July 31/deadline Sept.
4/simplified)
SEPT 7
-- Austrian bank Raiffeisen Zentralbank Osterreich
to acquire sole control of Austrian pension fund Valida Holding
(notified Aug. 3/deadline Sept. 7/simplified)
-- Mahindra World City Developers and Japan's
Sumitomo Corp to set up a joint venture (notified Aug.
3/deadline Sept. 7/simplified)
SEPT 8
-- Evo Payments International, Raiffeisen Bank Polska
and Czech lender Raiffeisenbank to jointly
control two new subsidiaries with merchant acquiring and
acquiring processing services transferred from the two banks
(notified Aug. 4/deadline Sept. 8/simplified)
SEPT 9
-- U.S. grain trader Archer Daniel Midland to
acquire Belgian vegetable oil distributor AOR NV (notified Aug.
5/deadline Sept. 9)
-- German retailer REWE to acquire some travel
units from Swiss travel operator Kuoni Reisen (notified
Aug. 5/deadline Sept. 9/simplified)
SEPT 10
-- Buyout group KKR to acquire majority stake in
German fibre-optic network operator Deutsche Glasfaser (notified
Aug. 6/deadline Sept. 10/simplified)
SEPT 11
-- U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management to
aquire majority control of Slovenian bank Nova KBM (notified
Aug. 7/deadline Sept. 11/simplified)
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for third time to
Sept. 11 from Aug. 21)
SEPT 14
-- Singapore-listed palm oil processor Wilmar International
and Italian oil products company Fox Petrolifera
Italiana SpA to set up a joint venture (notified Aug.
10/deadline Sept. 14/simplified)
-- BPIFrance and Springwater Capital LLC to acquire joint
control of French paper producer Delion France (notified Aug.
10/deadline Sept. 14/simplified)
-- Naxicap Partners and Fonds Avenir Automobile to acquire
joint control of French car parts maker Defta Group (notified
Aug. 10/deadline Sept. 14/simplified)
SEPT 16
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish
peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile
businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Oct. 7 from
Sept. 16 after the companies offered commitments)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire
energy company PKP Energetyka (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept.
16/simplified)
-- Private equity firms Advent International, Bain Capital
and Clessidra to jointly acquire Italian banking services
company ICBPI (notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 16)
-- Chinese state-owned food firms Bright Food Group Co
Ltd to acquire Spanish holding company Invermik SA
(notified Aug. 12/deadline Sept. 16/simplified)
SEPT 17
-- Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) and Spanish energy
group Gas Natural to acquire joint control of Global
Power Generation (notified Aug. 13/deadline Sept. 17/simplified)
-- Buyout group KKR to acquire German cutlery and
coffee-machine maker WMF together with Austrian
holding company FIBA (notified Aug.13/deadline Sept. 17)
SEPT 18
-- U.S. distressed investment fund Apollo to acquire
majority stake in steel trader Stemcor (notified Aug.
14/deadline Sept. 18/simplified)
-- Japanese insurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc to
buy U.S. specialty insurer HCC Insurance Holdings Inc
(notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept. 18/simplified)
-- Groupe Acticall to acquire customer relationship
management company Sitel (notified Aug. 14/deadline Sept.
18/simplified)
-- Dutch chipmaker NXP to acquire U.S. peer
Freescale (notified July 31, deadline extended to Sept.
18 from Sept. 4 after NXP offered concessions)
NOV 25
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire
British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline
extended to Nov. 25 from July 20 after Commission opened
in-depth investigation)
JAN 13
-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire
Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to
Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)
SUSPENDED
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy
rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction
(notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies
provided insufficient information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
