EU mergers and takeovers (March 23)

BRIEF-Old Point Financial CFO Laurie Grabow to retire
* Laurie Grabow, executive vice president and chief financial officer has announced intent to retire in summer of 2017
BRUSSELS, March 23 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Statoil Fuel and Retail, which operates in Denmark under the Statoil brand and is controlled by Canadian company Alimentation Couche-Tard, to acquire Shell's Danish retail and wholesale fuels business (approved March 23)
-- Private equity firms Apax Partners and Neuberger Berman Acquisition LLC to jointly acquire Italian tech services provider Engineering Ingegneria Informatica SPA (approved March 23)
-- U.S. food containers maker Newell Rubbermaid to acquire Jarden, U.S. maker of Sunbeam and Coleman products maker (approved March 22)
-- U.S. private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic to jointly acquire U.S. asset management company Pioneer U.S. (approved March 22)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Japan's Sumitomo Corp to acquire a stake in Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA (notified March 23/deadline May 2/simplified)
-- U.S. private equity firm Rhone Capital to acquire a controlling stake in Garda World Security which is now solely controlled by UK private equity firm Apax Partners LLP (notified March 22/deadline April 29/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 30
-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb. 5/deadline extended to March 30 from March 11 after the Italian competition authority requested to take over the case)
APRIL 1
-- British private equity firm Bridgepoint Group to acquire Polish children's apparel and toy store chain SMYK Group (notified Feb. 23/deadline April 1/simplified)
APRIL 6
-- Global Infrastructure Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to jointly acquire some businesses from Australian freight company Asciano (notified Feb. 26/deadline April 6/simplified)
-- Worldline to acquire PaySquare from Equens (notified Feb. 26/deadline April 6)
APRIL 7
-- Hungarian oil and gas group MOL to acquire ENI Hungaria and ENI Slovenia from Italian oil producer Eni (notified Feb. 29/deadline April 7)
-- U.S. technology consulting company Computer Sciences Corp to acquire British outsourcing company Xchanging Plc (notified Feb. 29/deadline April 7/simplified)
APRIL 15
-- French container shipping giant CMA CGM to acquire Singaporean rival Neptune Orient Lines (notified March 8/deadline April 15)
APRIL 19
-- Austria's Erste Group Bank and U.S. company Global Payments Inc to acquire joint control of Global Payments s.r.o. (notified March 10/deadline April 19)
APRIL 21
-- French container shipping company CMA CGM and French conglomerate Bollore to jointly develop a container terminal in the Cameroonian port of Kribi (notified March 14/deadline April 21/simplified)
APRIL 25
-- Belgian steel wire maker NV Bekaert SA and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board to jointly control a wire rope business (notified March 16/April 25)
-- UK private equity firm EQT to acquire Swiss travel company Kuoni Travel notified March 16/deadline April 25)
APRIL 27
-- Deutsche Bank and transport asset management company Ermewa to jointly acquire control of asset management company Akiem which is now solely controlled by Ermewa (notified March 18/deadline April 27)
MAY 19
-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended to May 19 from April 22 after Hutchison offered concessions)
JULY 12
-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline extended to July 12 from Feb. 26 after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified Nov. 27/deadline suspended as the Commission waits for the companies to provide more data)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Brussels newsroom)
