EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 27)

BRUSSELS Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Greece's Alpha Bank and investment management firm Centerbridge to take joint control of debt management service coordinator Kaican (approved Jan. 27)

-- TPG Capital to acquire majority stake in Intel Corp's cyber security unit (approved Jan. 26)

-- UK private equity fund adviser Apax Partners to take sole control of diagnostic service provider Unilabs (approved Jan. 25)

-- REI Germany Cross Docks, a unit of NN Group, and CBRE Group Inc together with Poste Vita to acquire indirect joint control of over 10 real estate assets in Germany (approved Jan. 25)

-- Private equity firm Cerberus Group to buy majority stake in Staples Europe from Staples (approved Feb. 25)

NEW LISTINGS

-- U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP to acquire Japanese conglomerate Hitachi's power tools unit Hitachi Koki (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2/simplified)

-- Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd to acquire Anheuser-Busch InBev's beer businesses in central and eastern Europe (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2)

-- U.S. technology products distributor Tech Data to acquire U.S. electrical components distributor Avnet's IT business (notified Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to March 23 from March 2 after the companies submitted concessions)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JAN 30

-- ArcelorMittal Distribution Services France and Cellino to create a joint venture Steelcame Srl active in industrial sheet metal workshop and steel distribution (notified Dec. 16/deadline Jan 30)

FEB 6

-- Bunge to buy two European oilseed processing facilities in France and the Netherlands from Cargill (notified Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 6)

FEB 7

-- U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co to buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves and controls business (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)

FEB 9

-- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd to buy UK firm Micheldever Group (notified Jan. 5/deadline Feb. 9/simplified)

FEB 10

-- Private equity firm Onex Corp to acquire Parkdean Resorts, a British operator of caravan holiday parks (notified on Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10/simplified)

FEB 14

-- Japan's Sumitomo Corp to buy Ireland's Fyffes (notified Jan. 10/deadline Feb. 14/simplified)

FEB 15

-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries Inc to acquire equity securities of certain affiliates of U.S. business applications provider Infor Enterprises Applications L.P., which is controlled by private equity fund Golden Gate Private Equity Inc (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

-- China's Weichai Power Co raises its stake in German industrial vehicle and supply chain system maker Kion (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding