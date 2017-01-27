EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 27)

BRUSSELS Jan 27 The following are mergers under
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Greece's Alpha Bank and investment management
firm Centerbridge to take joint control of debt management
service coordinator Kaican (approved Jan. 27)
-- TPG Capital to acquire majority stake in Intel Corp's
cyber security unit (approved Jan. 26)
-- UK private equity fund adviser Apax Partners to take sole
control of diagnostic service provider Unilabs (approved Jan.
25)
-- REI Germany Cross Docks, a unit of NN Group, and
CBRE Group Inc together with Poste Vita to acquire
indirect joint control of over 10 real estate assets in Germany
(approved Jan. 25)
-- Private equity firm Cerberus Group to buy majority stake
in Staples Europe from Staples (approved Feb. 25)
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP to acquire
Japanese conglomerate Hitachi's power tools unit
Hitachi Koki (notified Jan. 26/deadline March
2/simplified)
-- Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd to
acquire Anheuser-Busch InBev's beer businesses in
central and eastern Europe (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2)
-- U.S. technology products distributor Tech Data
to acquire U.S. electrical components distributor Avnet's
IT business (notified Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to March 23
from March 2 after the companies submitted concessions)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JAN 30
-- ArcelorMittal Distribution Services France and
Cellino to create a joint venture Steelcame Srl active in
industrial sheet metal workshop and steel distribution (notified
Dec. 16/deadline Jan 30)
FEB 6
-- Bunge to buy two European oilseed processing
facilities in France and the Netherlands from Cargill (notified
Dec. 23/deadline Feb. 6)
FEB 7
-- U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric
Co to buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves
and controls business (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)
FEB 9
-- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd to buy UK firm
Micheldever Group (notified Jan. 5/deadline Feb. 9/simplified)
FEB 10
-- Private equity firm Onex Corp to acquire
Parkdean Resorts, a British operator of caravan holiday parks
(notified on Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10/simplified)
FEB 14
-- Japan's Sumitomo Corp to buy Ireland's Fyffes
(notified Jan. 10/deadline Feb. 14/simplified)
FEB 15
-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries Inc to
acquire equity securities of certain affiliates of U.S. business
applications provider Infor Enterprises Applications L.P., which
is controlled by private equity fund Golden Gate Private Equity
Inc (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
-- China's Weichai Power Co raises its stake in
German industrial vehicle and supply chain system maker Kion
(notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding