EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 7)

BRUSSELS Feb 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Bunge to buy two European oilseed processing facilities in France and the Netherlands from Cargill (approved Feb. 6)

-- U.S. conglomerate Koch Industries Inc to acquire equity securities of certain affiliates of U.S. business applications provider Infor Enterprises Applications L.P., which is controlled by private equity fund Golden Gate Private Equity Inc (approved Feb. 6)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo (notified Feb. 6/deadline march 13)

-- Private equity firms KKR and KSL Capital Partners IV to acquire joint control of U.S. hospitality operator Apple Leisure Group (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13/simplified)

-- French banking mutual group Credit Mutuel Arkea and private equity firm Bridgepoint to acquire joint control of French consultancy Groupe Primonial (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13/simplified)

-- Japan's Mitsui Group to acquire a stake in UK train operator Group Anglia Rail Holdings from Dutch state-owned public transport firm Abellio (notified Feb. 2/deadline March 13/simplified)

-- Denmark's Dong Energy, Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd and Taiwanese chemicals company Swancor Ind Co Ltd to jointly acquire a Taiwanese offshore wind farm Formosa 1 Wind Power Co Ltd (notified Feb. 3/deadline March 10/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to April 3 from March 13 after the companies offered concessions)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

FEB 7

-- U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co to buy pump manufacturer Pentair Plc's valves and controls business (notified Jan. 3/deadline Feb. 7)

FEB 10

-- Private equity firm Onex Corp to acquire Parkdean Resorts, a British operator of caravan holiday parks (notified on Jan. 6/deadline Feb. 10/simplified)

FEB 15

-- China's Weichai Power Co raises its stake in German industrial vehicle and supply chain system maker Kion (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding