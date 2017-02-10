版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 20:05 BJT

EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 10)

BRUSSELS Feb 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Private equity firm Onex Corp to acquire Parkdean Resorts, a British operator of caravan holiday parks (approved Feb. 9)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker LM Wind Power Holding
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐