EU mergers and takeovers (March 3)

BRUSSELS, March 3 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. asset manager The Blackstone Group to acquire
German property developer Officefirst Immobilien AG (approved
March 2)
-- Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos to acquire French
chemical company Arkema's Oxo-alcohols business
(approved Feb. 27)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Twenty-First Century Fox to acquire the rest of
European pay-TV company Sky it does not own (notified
March 3/deadline April 7)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 8
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire
minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over
software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd
(notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8/simplified)
-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (notified
Feb. 1/deadline March 8)
MARCH 9
-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to
acquire U.S. aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace
(notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)
MARCH 10
-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority
stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb.
3/deadline March 10)
MARCH 13
-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to
merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo
(notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
-- French banking mutual group Credit Mutuel Arkea
and private equity firm Bridgepoint to acquire joint
control of French consultancy Groupe Primonial (notified Feb.
6/deadline March 13/simplified)
-- German engineering company Siemens to merge
assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest
wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
MARCH 14
-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security
products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline
March 14/simplified)
MARCH 16
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and
the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National
Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb.
9/deadline March 16)
MARCH 17
-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S.
broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb.
10/deadline March 17/simplified)
MARCH 20
-- Private equity firms Advent International Corp and Bain
Capital to jointly acquire German payment group Concardis
(notified Feb. 13/deadline March 20/simplified)
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding