EU mergers and takeovers (March 7)

BRUSSELS, March 7 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- French real estate asset management company Amundi
Immobilier, which is part of French bank Credit Agricole
, and French social protection services provider
Malakoff Mederic to acquire joint control of German property
developer TAS Kapstadtring (notified March 6/deadline April
10/simplified)
-- UK property developer Segro and Canada's Public
Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire three
logistics operations in Italy (notified March 6/deadline April
10/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Europa Capital, which is part of
Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd, and Danish hotel operator Rezidor,
which is controlled by hotel group Carlson Holdings Inc, to
jointly acquire Warsaw hotel operator PHD Polska (notified Feb.
27/deadline April 3/simplified)
-- Canadian pension fund manager OTPP to acquire French
funeral service provider OGF Group (notified Feb. 24/deadline
March 31/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- -- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins
to acquire U.S. aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace
(notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified/filing withdrawn on
Feb. 15)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
MARCH 8
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire
minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over
software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd
(notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8/simplified)
-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (notified
Feb. 1/deadline March 8)
MARCH 10
-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority
stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb.
3/deadline March 10)
MARCH 13
-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to
merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo
(notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
-- German engineering company Siemens to merge
assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest
wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
MARCH 14
-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security
products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline
March 14/simplified)
MARCH 16
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie Group and
the UK's National Grid to acquire joint control of National
Grid's gas distribution business (notified Feb.
9/deadline March 16)
MARCH 17
-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S.
broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb.
10/deadline March 17/simplified)
MARCH 20
-- Private equity firms Advent International Corp and Bain
Capital to jointly acquire German payment group Concardis
(notified Feb. 13/deadline March 20/simplified)
-- General Electric Co to acquire rotor blade maker
LM Wind Power Holding