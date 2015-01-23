EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 23)

BRUSSELS Jan 23 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Qatar Investment Authority and Brookfield Property
Partners to jointly acquire Songbird Estates plc which owns
London's Canary Wharf financial district (approved Jan. 23)
-- Fujitsu Semiconductor Ltd, Panasonic Corp and
Development Bank of Japan Inc to set up a joint
venture DBJ (approved Jan. 23)
NEW LISTINGS
-- German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen to buy
U.S. peer TRW Automotive Holdings Corp (notified Jan.
22/deadline Feb. 26)
-- Asset manager The Carlyle Group and private equity
firm Warburg Pincus to jointly acquire control of credit
rating agency DBRS Holdings (notified Jan. 21/deadline Feb.
25/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JAN 26
-- Malaysian palm oil producer Sime Darby to
acquire London-listed company New Britain Palm Oil
(notified Oct. 31/deadline Jan. 26)
JAN 28
-- French chemicals producer Arkema to purchase
Blu-Tack maker Bostik from French oil major Total
(notified Dec. 12/deadline Jan. 28)
-- Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc to purchase Abbot
Laboratories' specialty and branded generics business outside
the United States (notified Nov. 28/deadline Jan. 28)
-- Swiss drugmaker Novartis to acquire British
peer GlaxoSmithKline's oncology products (notified Nov.
28/ deadline Jan. 28)
-- British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline to acquire
Novartis' vaccines business, excluding Flu, and the
setting up of a consumer healthcare joint venture (notified Nov.
28/deadline Jan. 28)
FEB 5
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet to acquire 50
percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De Vijver Media
(notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second time to March
5 from Feb. 5)
FEB 6
-- Itochu Corp, Century Tokyo Leasing Corp
plan to acquire, together with Hitachi Group, joint
control of PT Hitachi Construction Machinery finance Indonesia.
(notified Dec. 23/deadline Feb 6/simplified)
FEB 9
-- Proposed joint venture for 1 gigawatt "Nemo" power link
between Belgium and Britain between Britain's National Grid
and Belgium's transmission system operator Elia
(notified Jan. 5/deadline Feb. 9/simplified)
FEB 12
-- European private equity firm CVC Capital Partners
to buy Finnish insulation material maker Paroc
for enterprise value of some 700 million euros.
(notified Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12)
FEB 13
-- German conglomerate Siemens to purchase U.S.
oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc
(notified Jan. 9/deadline Feb. 13)
-- Japanese building materials and housing equipment group
LIXIL Group Corp to take sole control of sanitory
fittings group Grohe (notified Jan. 9/deadline Feb
13/simplified)
FEB 16
-- Private equity firm Bain Capital to acquire British
brickmaker Ibstock Group from Irish buidling supplies group CRH
(notified Jan. 12/deadline Feb. 16/simplified)
FEB 17
-- Private equity firm Apax Partners to acquire Scandinavian
IT services provider Evry (notified Jan. 13/deadline Feb.
17/simplified)
FEB 18
-- Canadian asset manager Brookfield Infrastructure Fund
to acquire broadcasting and wireless telecom
infrastructure platform operator TDF S.A.S.(notified Jan.
14/deadline Feb. 18/simplified)
FEB 19
-- Swiss telecoms provider Swisscom and car
leasing company Sixt to set up a joint venture (notified Jan.
15/deadline Feb. 19/simplified)
FEB 20
-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire rival
S&B Minerals (notified Jan. 15/deadline Feb. 20)
FEB 23
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (notified Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23)
-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer
Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified
Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23)
-- German DIY retailer OBI to acquire a joint venture led by
Brico Business Cooperation (notified Jan. 19/deadline Feb.
23/simplified)
MARCH 5
-- Belgian telecoms group Telenet, which is a
subsidiary of U.S. cable group Liberty Global, to
acquire 50 percent stake in Belgian broadcasting company De
Vijver Media (notified Aug. 18/deadline extended for the second
time to March 5 from Feb. 5/companies submitted concessions on
Nov. 24)
APRIL 22
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline extended for the second
time to April 22 from March 23)
APRIL 30
-- French telecoms operator Orange to acquire
Spanish provider Jazztel (notified Oct. 16/deadline
extended to April 30 from April 24 after the Commission resumed
its scrutiny after a four-day halt)
MAY 13
-- Mondelez International Inc and competitor D.E
Master Blenders to merge their coffee businesses in
new company called Jacobs Douwe Egberts (notified Oct.
27/deadline extended for the third time to May 13 from May 6)
MAY 29
-- PRS for Music Ltd (PRSfM), Foreningen Svenska Tonsattares
Internationella Mysikbyra (Stim) and Gesellschaft für
musikalische Aufführungs- und mechanische
Vervielfältigungsrechte (Gema) to set up a joint venture to
administer mechanical and performing rights (notified Nov.
28/deadline extended to May 29 from Jan. 14 after the Commission
opened an in-depth probe)
SUSPENDED
-- U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings
to acquire rival Biomet Inc (notified Aug.
29/deadline suspended from Dec. 2, 2014)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Editing by Foo Yun Chee)