EU mergers and takeovers (June 23)

The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- U.S. telecoms equipment maker CommScope Holding Co Inc to buy Swiss electronics firm TE Connectivity's network gear business BNS (approved June 22)

-- U.S. investment firm Centerbridge Partners L.P. to acquire Italian lender Banca FarmaFactoring S.p.A (approved June 18)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- Meat products group Danish Crown to acquire Danish peer Tican (notified June 3/deadline extended to July 23 from July 8 after the Danish competition regulator asked to review the case)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

JUNE 23

-- German car parts maker Mahle Behr to acquire U.S. car parts maker Delphi's Thermal Systems unit (notified May 18/deadline June 23)

JUNE 26

-- Private equity firm Permira and investment fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to jointly acquire U.S. software company Informatica (notified May 21/deadline June 26/simplified)

-- DCC Holding A/S, which is a subsidiary of Irish company DCC Plc, and DLG Service A/S, which is unit of Danish cooperative DLG Group, to combine their Danish energy businesses (notified May 21/deadline June 26)

JUNE 29

-- French shipping company CMA CGM to acquire Oldenburg-Portugiesische Dampfschiffs-Rhederei GmbH & Co. KG, which is a unit of the Bernhard Schulte GmbH & Co KG (notified May 22/deadline June 29)

JULY 1

-- British Airways-owner IAG's to acquire a 25-percent stake in Irish airline Aer Lingus (notified May 27/deadline July 1)

-- China National Chemical Corp to acquire Italian tyre maker Pirelli (notified May 27/deadlineJuly 1)

JULY 2

-- British meat producer Dawn Meats to acquire a 49 percent stake in French meat producer Elivia which is wholly owned by agricultural cooperative Terrena (notified May 28/deadline July 2/simplified)

JULY 8

-- Aberdeen Infrastructure to acquire a stake in a hospital concession from Globalvia Infraestructuras (notified June 3/deadline July 8)

-- Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management to buy pet food supplier Partner in Pet Food Holdings (notified June 3/deadline July 8/simplified)

-- U.S. investment company OpenGate Capital Group Europe to acquire chemicals producer Kem One Innovative Vinyls (notified June 3/deadline July 8)

JULY 10

-- France's Jacquet Metal Service to acquire Swiss steel group Schmolz + Bickenbach's steel distribution business in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria (notified June 5/deadline July 10)

-- RTL Nederland Ventures, which is part of German publishing group Bertelsmann group, to acquire joint control of Dutch advertiser Reclamefolder nl B.V. (notified June 5/deadline July 10/simplified)

-- U.S. trading group Castleton Commodities International to acquire Morgan Stanley's physical oil business (notified June 5/deadline July 10/simplified)

JULY 14

-- Asset management company FAM, which is owned by Sweden's Wallenberg foundations, and Luxembourg-based investment company Fanopi to acquire joint control of Swedish packaging company Nefab Packaging AB (notified June 9/deadline July 14)

-- Japan's Mitsui & Co and Holding Gonvarri, which is part of the Spanish conglomerate Gestamp to acquire joint control of Gestamp Renewable Industries, which is now solely controlled by Holding Gonvarri (notified June 9/deadline July 14/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Group to acquire British petrol station operator Scimitar Topco Ltd (notified June 9/deadline July 14/simplified)

JULY 17

-- Australian drugmaker CSL to acquire Swiss drugmaker Novartis' influenza vaccines business (notified June 12/deadline July 17)

-- U.S. private equity firm KKR plan to buy controlling stake in Ursa Insulation Holding BV from Spanish building materials group Uralita (notified June 12/deadline July 17/simplified)

-- U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity plan to buy aviation company Worldwide Flight Services Global Holding (notified June 12/deadline July 17/simplified)

JULY 20

-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline July 20)

-- U.S. drugmaker Pfizer to acquire U.S. peer Hospira (notified June 15/deadline July 20)

JULY 22

-- French building supplies company St Gobain to acquire Swiss chemicals company Sika (notified June 16/deadline July 22)

-- Private equity firms Ardian France and Goldentree Asset Management to acquire joint control of do-it-yourself retailer Maxeda DIY Group (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)

-- Haring Central department store to acquire 50.1 percent of KS Premium Holding (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)

JUNE 23

-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire a 65 percent stake in Dutch food and dietary supplements maker DSM (notified June 17/deadline July 23)

JULY 24

-- German conglomerate Siemens to purchase U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc (notified Jan. 9/deadline July 24)

JULY 27

-- Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia to acquire French peer Alcatel-Lucent (notified June 19/deadline July 27)

AUG 6

-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified Jan. 19/deadline Aug. 6/Cargill offers concessions on May 22)

AUG 21

-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the third time to Aug. 21 from Aug. 6)

SEPT 2

-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)

SUSPENDED

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)