EU mergers and takeovers (June 30)

BRUSSELS, June 30 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- German conglomerate Siemens to purchase U.S.
oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc
(approved June 29)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Swedish insurer AMF Pensionsforsakring AB and Finnish
insurer Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company to set up a
joint venture (notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)
-- Schibsted Distribution Amedia Distribution Helthjem
(notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JUNE 29
-- French shipping company CMA CGM to acquire
Oldenburg-Portugiesische Dampfschiffs-Rhederei GmbH & Co. KG,
which is a unit of the Bernhard Schulte GmbH & Co KG (notified
May 22/deadline June 29)
JULY 1
-- China National Chemical Corp to acquire Italian tyre
maker Pirelli (notified May 27/deadline July 1)
JULY 2
-- British meat producer Dawn Meats to acquire a 49 percent
stake in French meat producer Elivia which is wholly owned by
agricultural cooperative Terrena (notified May 28/deadline July
2/simplified)
JULY 8
-- Aberdeen Infrastructure to acquire a stake in a hospital
concession from Globalvia Infraestructuras (notified June
3/deadline July 8)
-- Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management to buy
pet food supplier Partner in Pet Food Holdings (notified June
3/deadline July 8/simplified)
-- U.S. investment company OpenGate Capital Group Europe to
acquire chemicals producer Kem One Innovative Vinyls (notified
June 3/deadline July 8)
JULY 10
-- France's Jacquet Metal Service to acquire Swiss
steel group Schmolz + Bickenbach's steel distribution business
in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria (notified June
5/deadline July 10)
-- RTL Nederland Ventures, which is part of German
publishing group Bertelsmann group, to acquire joint control of
Dutch advertiser Reclamefolder nl B.V. (notified June 5/deadline
July 10/simplified)
-- U.S. trading group Castleton Commodities International to
acquire Morgan Stanley's physical oil business (notified
June 5/deadline July 10/simplified)
JULY 14
-- Asset management company FAM, which is owned by Sweden's
Wallenberg foundations, and Luxembourg-based investment company
Fanopi to acquire joint control of Swedish packaging company
Nefab Packaging AB (notified June 9/deadline July 14)
-- Japan's Mitsui & Co and Holding Gonvarri, which
is part of the Spanish conglomerate Gestamp to acquire joint
control of Gestamp Renewable Industries, which is now solely
controlled by Holding Gonvarri (notified June 9/deadline July
14/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Group to
acquire British petrol station operator Scimitar Topco Ltd
(notified June 9/deadline July 14/simplified)
JULY 15
-- British Airways-owner IAG's to acquire Irish
airline Aer Lingus (notified May 27/deadline extened to
July 15 from July 1 after IAG offered concessions)
JULY 17
-- Australian drugmaker CSL to acquire Swiss
drugmaker Novartis' influenza vaccines business
(notified June 12/deadline July 17)
-- U.S. private equity firm KKR plan to buy
controlling stake in Ursa Insulation Holding BV from Spanish
building materials group Uralita (notified June
12/deadline July 17/simplified)
-- U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity plan to buy
aviation company Worldwide Flight Services Global Holding
(notified June 12/deadline July 17/simplified)
JULY 20
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire
British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline July
20)
-- U.S. drugmaker Pfizer to acquire U.S. peer
Hospira (notified June 15/deadline July 20)
JULY 22
-- French building supplies company St Gobain to
acquire Swiss chemicals company Sika (notified June
16/deadline July 22)
-- Private equity firms Ardian France and Goldentree Asset
Management to acquire joint control of do-it-yourself retailer
Maxeda DIY Group (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)
-- Haring Central department store to acquire 50.1 percent
of KS Premium Holding (notified June 16/deadline July
22/simplified)
JUNE 23
-- Meat products group Danish Crown to acquire Danish peer
Tican (notified June 3/deadline extended to July 23 from July 8
after the Danish competition regulator asked to review the case)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire a 65
percent stake in Dutch food and dietary supplements maker DSM
(notified June 17/deadline July 23)
JULY 27
-- Swiss supermarket chain Coop Genossenschaft and Swisscom
to set up an online joint venture (notified June 19/deadline
July 27/simplified)
-- Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia to
acquire French peer Alcatel-Lucent (notified June
19/deadline July 27)
JULY 29
-- U.S. drugmaker Mylan to acquire U.S. peer Perrigo
(notified June 23/deadline July 29)
-- U.S. company Berkshire Hathaway to acquire U.S.
personal care and cosmetics company Procter & Gamble's
Duracell battery unit (notified June 23/deadline July 29)
AUG 6
-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer
Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified
Jan. 19/deadline Aug. 6/Cargill offers concessions on May 22)
AUG 21
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the third time
to Aug. 21 from Aug. 6)
SEPT 2
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish
peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile
businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from
Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)