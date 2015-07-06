EU mergers and takeovers (July 6)

BRUSSELS, July 6 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- U.S. trading group Castleton Commodities International to
acquire Morgan Stanley's physical oil business (approved
July 6)
-- Japan's Mitsui & Co and Holding Gonvarri, which
is part of the Spanish conglomerate Gestamp to acquire joint
control of Gestamp Renewable Industries, which is now solely
controlled by Holding Gonvarri (approved July 2)
NEW LISTINGS
-- German insurer Axa Konzern and Compugroup Medical Mobile
DTL to set up a joint venture (notified July
2/deadline Aug. 7/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JULY 8
-- Aberdeen Infrastructure to acquire a stake in a hospital
concession from Globalvia Infraestructuras (notified June
3/deadline July 8)
-- Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management to buy
pet food supplier Partner in Pet Food Holdings (notified June
3/deadline July 8/simplified)
-- U.S. investment company OpenGate Capital Group Europe to
acquire chemicals producer Kem One Innovative Vinyls (notified
June 3/deadline July 8)
JULY 10
-- France's Jacquet Metal Service to acquire Swiss
steel group Schmolz + Bickenbach's steel distribution business
in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria (notified June
5/deadline July 10)
JULY 14
-- Asset management company FAM, which is owned by Sweden's
Wallenberg foundations, and Luxembourg-based investment company
Fanopi to acquire joint control of Swedish packaging company
Nefab Packaging AB (notified June 9/deadline July 14)
-- Private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Group to
acquire British petrol station operator Scimitar Topco Ltd
(notified June 9/deadline July 14/simplified)
JULY 15
-- British Airways-owner IAG's to acquire Irish
airline Aer Lingus (notified May 27/deadline extened to
July 15 from July 1 after IAG offered concessions)
JULY 17
-- Australian drugmaker CSL to acquire Swiss
drugmaker Novartis' influenza vaccines business
(notified June 12/deadline July 17)
-- U.S. private equity firm KKR plan to buy
controlling stake in Ursa Insulation Holding BV from Spanish
building materials group Uralita (notified June
12/deadline July 17/simplified)
-- U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity plan to buy
aviation company Worldwide Flight Services Global Holding
(notified June 12/deadline July 17/simplified)
JULY 20
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire
British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline July
20)
-- U.S. drugmaker Pfizer to acquire U.S. peer
Hospira (notified June 15/deadline July 20)
JULY 22
-- French building supplies company St Gobain to
acquire Swiss chemicals company Sika (notified June
16/deadline July 22)
-- Private equity firms Ardian France and Goldentree Asset
Management to acquire joint control of do-it-yourself retailer
Maxeda DIY Group (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)
-- Haring Central department store to acquire 50.1 percent
of KS Premium Holding (notified June 16/deadline July
22/simplified)
JUNE 23
-- Meat products group Danish Crown to acquire Danish peer
Tican (notified June 3/deadline extended to July 23 from July 8
after the Danish competition regulator asked to review the case)
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire a 65
percent stake in Dutch food and dietary supplements maker DSM
(notified June 17/deadline July 23)
JULY 27
-- Swiss supermarket chain Coop Genossenschaft and Swisscom
to set up an online joint venture (notified June 19/deadline
July 27/simplified)
-- Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia to
acquire French peer Alcatel-Lucent (notified June
19/deadline July 27)
JULY 29
-- U.S. drugmaker Mylan to acquire U.S. peer Perrigo
(notified June 23/deadline July 29)
-- U.S. company Berkshire Hathaway to acquire U.S.
personal care and cosmetics company Procter & Gamble's
Duracell battery unit (notified June 23/deadline July 29)
JULY 30
-- Swedish insurer AMF Pensionsforsakring AB and Finnish
insurer Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company to set up a
joint venture (notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)
-- Schibsted Distribution Amedia Distribution Helthjem
(notified June 24/deadline July 30/simplified)
AUG 4
-- Private equity firm Cinven Capital Management to acquire
biological testing services company Labco (notified June
29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
AUG 5
-- Asset manager BlackRock and private equity firm First
Reserve Management to acquire joint control of a joint venture
building a gas pipeline in Mexico, in which GDF Suez holds a
stake (notified June 30/deadline Aug. 5/simplified)
-- Spanish cars part maker Grupo Antolin to
acquire auto parts maker Magna Interiors from Canadian car parts
maker Magna International Inc (notified June 30/deadline
Aug. 5)
AUG 6
-- U.S. healthcare company Danaher Corp to acquire
air and water filter maker Pall Corp (notified July
1/deadline Aug. 6/simplified)
-- Swiss travel retailer Dufry to acquire Italian
peer World Duty Free (notified July 1/deadline Aug 6)
-- Commodities trader Cargill to buy rival Archer
Daniels Midland Co's global chocolate business (notified
Jan. 19/deadline Aug. 6/Cargill offers concessions on May 22)
AUG 21
-- U.S. conglomerate General Electric to acquire most
of French engineering group Alstom's power equipment
business (notified Jan. 19/deadline extended for the third time
to Aug. 21 from Aug. 6)
SEPT 2
-- Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish
peer TeliaSonera to combine their Danish mobile
businesses (notified Feb. 27/deadline extended to Sept. 2 from
Aug. 19 after the companies asked for more time)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
