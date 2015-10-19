EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 19)

BRUSSELS Oct 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Investors Parcom Capital and Pon Holdings to acquire Dutch engineering services company Royal Imtech's marine unit (approved Oct. 16)

-- Financial industry software maker Fidelity National Information Services to acquire U.S. peer SunGard Data Systems Inc (approved Oct. 16)

-- PGA Motors SAS, which is indirectly controlled by German carmaker Volkswagen AG, to acquire car seller MSA Groupe SAS (approved Oct. 16)

NEW LISTINGS

None

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

OCT 23

-- Also Holding AG, a unit of Germany's Droege International Group AG, to acquire Polish IT company PC Factory S.A. (notified Sept. 18/deadline Oct. 23)

OCT 28

-- Grosvenor Group and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire a real estate property in Milan, Italy (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28/simplified)

OCT 29

-- U.S. data center operator Equinix to acquire British peer Telecity Group (notified Sept. 24/deadline Oct. 29)

OCT 30

-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended to Oct. 30 from Oct 16 after the British competition authority asked to take over the case)

-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire Dutch engineering services company Imtech's Nordic businesses (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct. 30)

-- German home improvement store OBI to acquire Austrian retailer BauMax (notified Sept. 25/deadline Oct. 30/simplified)

NOV 9

-- Coca-Cola Enterprises, Coca-Cola Iberian Partners, German bottler Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetraenke AG and Icelandic bottler Vífilfell hf to merge (notified Oct. 2/deadline Nov. 9)

-- U.S. chipmaker Avago Technologies to acquire U.S. peer Broadcom Corp (notified Oct. 2/deadline Nov. 9)

NOV 10

-- U.S. private investment fund Sun Capital to acquire Finlays Horticulture (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 10/simplified)

-- French insurer Axa to acquire insurer Genworth Financial Inc's lifestyle protection insurance business (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 10/simplified)

-- BT Pension Scheme and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire a London property (notified Oct. 5/deadline Nov. 10/simplified)

NOV 12

-- Private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors and chemicals company Ineos to jointly acquire U.S. sulphuric acid producer Eco Services (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov. 12/simplified)

NOV 13

-- Japanese steel producer Marubeni-Itochu Steel and Sumitomo Corp to combined their domestic Japanese steel building materials businesses (notified Oct. 8/deadline Nov. 13)

NOV 16

-- BT Pension Scheme and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire a London property (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 16/simplified)

-- U.S. industrial group Honeywell to acquire the Elster utility consumption metering business of British company Melrose Industries Plc (notified Oct. 9/deadline Nov. 16)

NOV 17

-- Swiss insurer ACE to acquire U.S. peer Chubb notified Oct. 12/deadline Nov. 17/simplified)

NOV 18

-- Insurance broker Willis Group to acquire financial management services provider Towers Watson & Co (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 18/simplified)

-- Belgian chemical group Solvay to acquire U.S. peer Cytec (notified Oct. 13/deadline Nov. 18)

NOV 20

-- China's HNA Group to acquire Swiss air cargo handler Swissport International (notified Oct. 15/deadline Nov. 20)

DEC 9

-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline extended to Dec. 9 from Nov. 25)

JAN 13

-- U.S. packages delivery company FedEx to acquire Dutch peer TNT (notified July /deadline extended to Jan. 13 from Dec. 8 after the companies asked for more time)

JAN 18

-- South African paper maker Mondi to acquire some assets from portfolio company Walki (notified July 29/deadline extended to Jan. 18 from Sept. 2 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

FEB 10

-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S. rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline extended to Feb. 10 from Sept. 25 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

MARCH 3

-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline extended for the fourth time to March 3 from Feb. 18)

SUSPENDED

-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified July 23/deadline suspended after the companies provided insufficient information)

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)