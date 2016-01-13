EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 13)

BRUSSELS Jan 13 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- German wind turbine maker Nordex to acquire
Spanish firm Acciona's wind power business (approved on
Jan. 13)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Macquarie infrastructure investment fund MEIF4 to buy a 49
percent stake in Italian hydropower company Hydro Dolomiti Enel
from Enel (notified Jan. 12/deadline Feb.
16/simplified)
-- Beauty products company Coty to acquire 43
brands from Procter & Gamble (notified Jan. 12/deadline
Feb. 16)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy
rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction
(notified Nov. 30/deadline extended from Jan. 12 to May 26)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JAN 14
-- TDR Capital investment funds taking joint control of
British fuel station operator Euro Garages (notified Dec.
1/deadline Jan. 14)
JAN 19
-- Spanish travel technology company Amadeus to
acquire airline technology services Navitaire which is a
subsidiary of Accenture Plc (notified Dec. 4/deadline
Jan. 19)
-- German industrial products maker Freudenberg and Japanese
chemical industry group Toray Industries to acquire
join control of industrial material maker Japan Vilene Co
(notified Dec. 4/deadline Jan. 19/simplified)
JAN 20
-- Creation of a joint venture between Lov Group Invest SAS
and De Agostini for the production and distribution of content
for television and multimedia platforms (notified Dec 7/deadline
Jan. 20)
JAN 22
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and private equity
firm Astorg Asset Management to jointly acquire French drugmaker
HRA Pharma (IPO-LABOR.PA) (notified Dec. 9/deadline Jan.
22/simplified)
-- Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to acquire
Japanese forklift maker Unicarriers Holdings (notified Dec.
9/deadline Jan. 22/simplified)
-- U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp to acquire
British rival Rexam Plc (notified June 15/deadline
extended for the third time to Jan 22 from Dec. 23 after
companies submitted commitments)
JAN 26
-- Belgian insurer Ageas to acquire French insurer
Axa's Portuguese operations (notified Dec. 11/deadline
Jan. 26/simplified)
JAN 29
-- Steelmaker ArcelorMittal and a group made up of
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, Banco de Sabadell
, Banco Santander, Banco Popular Espanol
, Bankia, Caixabank, Bankinter
caja, Caja Rural de Navarra and Kutxabank
to jointly acquire steel tube maker Grupo Condesa
(notified Dec. 16/deadline Jan. 29)
FEB 1
-- Canadian fund CDPQ to acquire 30 percent stake in
Bombardier's rail transportation business for $1.5
billion (notified Dec. 17/deadline Feb. 1)
FEB 2
-- Investment fund CVC Capital Partners Ltd to buy
40 percent stake in motorway services provider Moto with UK
private sector pension fund USS (notified Dec. 18/deadline Feb.
2/simplified)
-- Canada's Alimentation Couche Tard to acquire Topaz Energy
Group Limited (notified Dec. 18/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)
-- Spain's Red Electrica Corporacion's Chilean subsidiary
and Engie to take joint control of TEN (notified Dec.
18/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)
-- Dutch provider of temporary employment services Randstad
to acquire Sweden's Proffice (notified Dec.
18/deadline Feb. 2/simplified)
FEB 4
-- U.S.-based Computer developer Western Digital to acquire
outstanding shares of SanDisk, designer of data storage
products. (notified on Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 4)
-- Mannai Corporation to buy majority stake in France-based
provider of information technology Gfi Informatique
from Apax Partners, LLP and Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited
(notified on Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 4/simplified)
-- Formation of Chinese metal producing and distributing
joint venture between Gonvarri Corporacion Financiera, part of
Spain's Acek Desarollo y Gestion Industrial, and Dongguan Summit
Metal Products Co, part of a Japanese group headed by Sumitomo
Corp (notified on Dec. 22/deadline Feb. 4/simplified)
FEB 5
-- Oilfield services company Schlumberger to buy equipment
maker Cameron International (notified on Dec. 23/deadline Feb.
5)
FEB 8
-- Indian IT services company HCL Technologies to
acquire Swedish automaker Volvo's external IT
business (notified on Jan. 4/deadline Feb. 8/simplified)
-- Pension funds USS Nero Limited of Britain, OPSEU Pension
Plan Trust Fund of Canada and PGGM N.V. of the Netherlands to
acquire Spanish infrastructure firm Global Vía Infraestructuras
from Bankia and FCC (notified on Jan.
4/deadline Feb. 8)
FEB 9
-- La Compagnie des Cartes Carburant, majority owned by
Edenred, to form joint venture in company fuel cards with Union
Tank Eckstein, in which Edenred also has a stake (notified on
Jan. 5/deadline Feb 9/simplified)
FEB 10
-- BP is reorganising its Ruhr Oel refining joint
venture in Germany, under which it will get 100 percent of the
Gelsenkirchen refinery (notified on Jan. 6/deadline Feb
10/simplified)
FEB 11
-- Dental supply maker DENTSPLY to acquire control
of the whole of Sirona Dental Systems (notified
Jan.7/deadline Feb.11)
FEB 12
-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between
Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control
over satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline
Feb. 12)
-- Swiss-based investment group Cofra Holding AG to acquire
sole control over German company Hans und Ottmar Binder-Group,
which offers trims for vehicles (notified on Jan. 8/deadline
Feb. 12/simplified)
-- U.S. video game maker Activision Blizzard to
acquire Dublin-based "Candy Crush Saga" creator King Digital
Entertainment (notified on Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12)
-- Hammerson and Allianz Group to form joint venture
acquisition of loan porfolio secured against 1.85 billion euros
of property in Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin (notified on Jan.
8/deadline Feb. 12/simplified)
-- U.S. buyout firm Carlyle Group to buy Dutch
lingerie firm Hunkemoller from its private equity owners
(notified Jan. 8/deadline Feb. 12/simplified)
FEB 15
-- Goldman Sachs to acquire UK human resources
software company Northgate NGA from owner KKR in a debt
for equity swap (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
-- British private equity investor Cinven to
acquire Munich Re's Italian insurance unit Ergo
Italia (notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
FEB 16
-- Macquarie European infrastructure investment fund MEIF4
to buy a 49 percent stake in Italian hydropower company Hydro
Dolomiti Enel from Enel (notified Jan. 12/deadline
Feb. 16/simplified)
-- Beauty products company Coty to acquire 43
brands from Procter & Gamble (notified Jan. 12/deadline
Feb. 16)
MARCH 9
-- U.S. office supplier Staples to acquire U.S.
rival Office Depot (notified Aug. 21/deadline extended
for the third time to March 9 from March 2 after the companies
asked for more time)
MARCH 17
-- Cable telecoms company Liberty Global's Belgian
subsidiary Telenet to buy mobile network operator Base
from Dutch group KPN (notified Aug. 17/deadline
extended to March 17 from March 3)
APRIL 22
-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's
O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended
for the fifth time to April 22 from April 18)
MAY 26
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy
rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction
(notified Nov. 30/deadline extended from Jan. 12 to May 26)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Brussels newsroom)