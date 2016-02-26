EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 26)

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs CEO says bank slowing moving ops into UK - BBG
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Feb 26 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Macquarie Capital and Canadian real estate investor Ivanhoe to jointly acquire real estate developers Logos Australia and Logos China (approved Feb. 25)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb. 5/deadline extended to March 30 from March 11 after the Italian competition authority requested to take over the case)
-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline extended to July 12 from Feb. 26 after the Commission opened an in-depth investigation)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 26
-- British supermarket J Sainsbury, Dansk Supermarket A/S and Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc to acquire a grocery store (notified Jan. 22/deadline Feb. 26/simplified)
-- German food company Tonnies to acquire Danish peer Tican (notified Jan. 22/deadline Feb. 26)
FEB 29
-- U.S. computer maker Dell Inc to acquire data storage company EMC Corp (notified Jan. 25/deadline Feb. 29)
MARCH 3
-- McKesson to acquire certain businesses, notably pharmaceutical wholesaling in UK and Ireland, from UDG Healthcare (notified Jan. 14/deadline extended to March 3 from Feb. 18 after a national competition regulator asked to take over the case)
MARCH 7
-- Private equity fund Lone Star Fund to acquire food and beverage vending machine maker N&W Global Vending (notified Feb. 1/deadline March 7/simplified)
-- Coop subsidiary Bell AG to acquire poultry processing company HL Verwaltung (notified Feb 1/deadline March 7/simplified)
MARCH 8
-- Celulosa Arauco y Constitucion S.A. (Arauco) and Sonae Industria SGPS, SA (Sonae Industria) to acquire indirect joint control of wood products company Tableros de Fibras S.A. (Tafisa) (notified Feb 2/deadline March 8/simplified)
MARCH 9
-- German agricultural services company Hauptgenossenschaft Nord to buy sector peer Roth Agrarhandel (notified on Feb. 3/deadline March 9/simplified)
MARCH 10
-- Israeli drugmaker Teva to acquire U.S. peer Allergan's generics drugs business (notified Jan. 21/deadline extended to March 10 from Feb. 25 after Teva offers commitments)
-- Private equity firm KKR to acquire sole control of French IT services provider Webhelp (notified on Feb. 4/deadline March 10/simplified)
-- Statoil Fuel and Retail to acquire fuels business of Dansk Fuels (notified on Feb. 4/deadline March 10)
-- EDF and China General Nuclear Power Corp forms NNB GenCo consortium for nuclear power plant construction (notified on Feb. 4/deadline March 10)
-- LVMH is combining its private equity and real estate units with U.S. private equity firm Catterton to form L Catterton (notified on Feb. 4/deadline March 10/simplified)
MARCH 11
-- Nordic Capital to acquire Scandinavian fruits and vegetables distributor Greendeli Investment Holding (notified Feb. 5/deadline March 11/simplified)
MARCH 15
-- U.S. conglomerate United Technologies Corp to acquire Italian water heating appliances maker Riello Group (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 15/simplified)
-- China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to acquire German industrial machinery maker KraussMaffei Group (notified Feb. 9/deadline March 15)
MARCH 16
-- Slot machine maker Loewen Entertainment German gambling halls operator Safari Holding and Schmidt Gruppe Service Gesellschaft fur Spielerschutz und pravention to set up a joint venture (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 16/simplified)
-- French company Avril Pole Animal and German meat product processor Tonnies International Holding to set up a joint venture (notified Feb. 10/deadline March 16/simplified)
MARCH 17
-- British plastic packaging company RPC Group to acquire French bottle-top maker Global Closure Systems (notified Feb. 11/deadline March 17/simplified)
MARCH 18
-- U.S. car parts distributor LKQ Corp to acquire Italy's Rhiag Group from private equity firm Apax Partners LLP (notified Feb. 12/deadline March 18)
MARCH 22
-- Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe to acquire car parts maker Mecaplast Group (notified Feb. 16/deadline March 22/simplified)
-- Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin producer Indorama Netherlands to acquire Guadarranque Polyester (notified Feb. 16/deadline March 22)
-- Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe SAS to acquire car parts maker Mecaplast Group (notified Feb. 16/deadline March 22/simplified)
MARCH 30
-- Japanese employment agency Recruit to acquire Dutch peer USG People (notified Feb. 19/deadline March 30/simplified)
APRIL 1
-- British rivate equity firm Bridgepoint Group to acquire Polish children's apparel and toy store chain SMYK Group (notified Feb. 23/deadline April 1/simplified)
APRIL 22
-- Hutchison Whampoa to acquire Telefonica's O2 UK subsidiary (notified Sept. 11/deadline extended for the fifth time to April 22 from April 18)
SUSPENDED
-- Oilfield services provider Halliburton to buy rival Baker Hughes in a stock and cash transaction (notified Nov. 27/deadline suspended on Feb. 18 after companies failed to provide some information)
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Brussels newsroom)
* Says bank is slowing moving more operations into the UK post-Brexit - BBG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bny mellon reports fourth quarter earnings of $822 million or $0.77 per common share
LONDON, Jan 19 Britain's car industry is a key part of the economy and the government is looking to ensure the best possible EU market access for all of the country's important sectors, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.