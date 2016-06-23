EU mergers and takeovers (June 23)

BRUSSELS, June 23 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- German industrial company Freudenberg to acquire sole
control of German maker of car vibration control technology
Vibracoustic, which it now jointly controls with Swedish
industrial rubber company Trelleborg (approved June
22)
NEW LISTINGS
- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline July 28)
-- Investment firms IK and Five Arrows Managers to jointly
acquire French real estate intermediary I@D (notified June
21/deadline July 27/simplified)
-- Novy Invest, BNP Paribas Fortis, Sofindev IV and DHAM NV
to jointly acquire kitchen appliances makerNovy International
(notified June 21/deadline July 27)
-- Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp and
Japanese marketing company MonotaRO Co to set up an Indonesian
joint venture (notified June 20/deadline July 26/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
JUNE 27
-- Hotel chain Marriott International to acquire
Starwood Hotels & Resorts (notified May 23/deadline June
27)
JUNE 28
-- World Fuel Services Corp to acquire ExxonMobil's
fueling business at 83 airports (notified May
24/deadline June 28)
JUNE 29
-- Private equity firm Advent International to acquire New
Zealand resins and coating company Nuplex Industries
(notified May 25/deadline June 29)
JULY 1
-- M&G Alternatives Investment Management, a unit of UK
insurer Prudential plc, and U.S. private equity firm
Anchorage Capital Group to jointly acquire UK services provider
PHS Group Investments (notified May 27/deadline July
1/simplified)
JULY 4
-- Private equity firms TPG Capital and Partners Group to
jointly acquire shopping centers and retail parks in Italy and
Spain from TH Real Estate (notified May 30/deadline July
4/simplified)
JULY 6
-- U.S. generic drugmaker Mylan to acquire Swedish
peer Meda (notified June 1/deadline July 6)
-- Private equity firm Silver Lake Group to acquire sole
control of French IT services provider Cegid (notified
June 1/deadline July 6/simplified)
JULY 7
-- German agricultural commodities cooperative Agravis to
acquire a minority stake in German palm products and animal feed
trading house H. Boegel from Singapore-listed commodities group
Wilmar International (notified June 2/deadline July 7)
-- Spanish bank Banco Santander to acquire some of
Portuguese lende Banif's assets (notified June 2/deadline July
7)
JULY 11
-- French company Plastic Omnium to acquire French
car parts maker Faurecia's auto exteriors business
(notified May 23/deadline extended to July 11 from June 27 after
Omnium offered concessions)
-- British insurer Aviva Group and Credit Mutuel
Insurance Group to acquire joint control of an office building
in Paris, France (notified June 6/deadline July 11/simplified)
JULY 13
-- French conglomerate Bouygues, French airport
developer Aeroports de Paris and infrastructure project investor
Meridiam to acquire joint control of Ravinala Airports which
will develop and maintain airports in Madagascar (notified June
8/deadline July 13/simplified)
-- German company Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire French
pharmaceutical company Sanofi's animal health buisness
(notified June 8/deadline July 13)
JULY 14
-- UK packaging maker RPC Group to acquire British
Polythene Industries (notified June 9/deadline July
14/simplified)
-- Spanish online bank Bancopopular-e, which is 49 percent
owned by Banco Popular Espanol, to acquire UK lender
Barclays' consumer payments business in Portugal and
Spain (notified June 9/deadline July 14/simplified)
JULY 15
-- U.S. company Verizon Communications and U.S.
publisher Hearst Corp to jointly acquire U.s. digital media
company Complex (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)
-- Private equity firm PIA Partners-owned R&R Ice Cream and
Nestle to set up a joint venture to sell ice cream and
frozen food (notified June 10/deadline July 15)
-- Polish investment company Kulczyk Holding S.A. and
construction company Strabag Sp. z.o.o., which is a unit of
Austrian construction group Strabag SE, to set up a
joint venture (notified June 10/deadline July 15/simplified)
JULY 19
-- British mobile telephony operator Vodafone and
U.S. cable company Liberty Global to merge their Dutch
operations (notified June 14/deadline July 19)
-- Dutch investment company NPM Capital and Thijs Hendrix
Beheer B.V. to jointly acquire animal and fish breeder Hendrix
Genetics, which is now controlled by Thijs Hendrix Beheer
(notified June 14/deadline July 19/simplified)
JULY 20
-- U.S. private equity firm AEA to acquire Danish freight
forwarder Scan Global Logistics (notified June 15/deadline July
20/simplified)
-- Private investor firms Partners Group and Infrared
Capital Partners to jointly acquire Merkur Offshore (notified
June 15/deadline July 20/simplified)
-- French drugmaker Sanofi to acquire Germany
company Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer healthcare business
(notified June 15/deadline July 20)
JULY 22
-- Spanish online bank Bancopopular-e, which is 49-percent
owned by Banco Popular Espanol, to acquire Portuguese
lender Banco Popular Portugal's payment cards' buisness
(notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)
-- Private investment company Maxburg Investments II GmbH &
Co and VR Equity Partner to jointly acquire German fabric
producer Norafin Verwaltungs GmbH (notified June 16/deadline
July 22/simplified)
-- Investment bank Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank
to jointly acquire some assets from National Bank of
Greece (notified June 16/deadline July 22/simplified)
JULY 25
-- French oil and gas producer Total to acquire
sole control of French industrial battery maker Saft Groupe S.A.
(notified June 17/deadline July 25/simplified)
-- Finnish crane maker Konecranes to acquire U.S.
crane maker Terex's cranes business for ports and
factories (MHPS) (deadline June 17/deadline July 25)
-- U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus and
French investment firm Wendel to set up a joint
venture (notified June 17/deadline July 25/simplified)
JULY 26
-- Czech energy group Energeticky a prumyslovy holding, a.s
(EPH) to acquire Italian utility Enel's Slovakian
company Slovenske elektrarne a.s (notified June 20/deadline July
26)
AUG 10
-- Airbus Safran Launchers, a 50/50 joint venture between
Airbus and Safran, to acquire sole control of
satellite group Arianespace (notified on Jan. 8/deadline
extended to Aug. 10 from July 27/concessions offered May 4)
SEPT 8
-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom
to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb.
5/deadline extended to Sept. 8 from Aug 18)
OCT 18
-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire
French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April
4/deadline extended for the second time to Oct 18 from Sept. 20)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)