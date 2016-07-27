EU mergers and takeovers (July 27)

BRUSSELS, July 27 The following are mergers
under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the
EU merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Australian investment bank Macquarie and Swiss
Life Group to acquire joint control of Italian transmission
system operator Societa Gasdoti Italia S.p.A. (approved July 27)
NEW LISTINGS
-- Polish chemicals company Synthos to acquire
Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos' expandable polystyrene
business INEOS Styrenics (notified July 25/deadline Aug. 30)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire
French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April
4/deadline Oct. 24/commitments offered July 25)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
AUG 1
-- Sony Corp to buy out the Michael Jackson
estate's stake in its music publishing joint venture (notified
June 24/deadline Aug. 1)
AUG 2
-- Italian refinery Raffineria di Milazzo S.C.p.A., which is
jointly controlled by Italian oil producer Eni S.p.A.
and Kuwait Petroleum Italia S.p.A., to joint Italian thermal
power plant Termica Milazzo from Italian energy group Edison
S.p.A. (notified June 27/dateline Aug. 2/simplified)
AUG 3
-- British mobile telephony operator Vodafone and
U.S. cable company Liberty Global to merge their Dutch
operations (notified June 14/deadline Aug. 3/commitments
submitted on July 12)
AUG 4
-- French drugmaker Sanofi to acquire Germany
company Boehringer Ingelheim's consumer healthcare business
(notified June 15/deadline extended to Aug. 4 from July 20 after
Sanofi submitted concessions)
-- Swedish carmaker Volvo to acquire joint
control of financial services provider Volvofinans Bank
(notified June 29/deadline Aug. 4/simplified)
AUG 8
-- Finnish crane maker Konecranes to acquire U.S.
crane maker Terex's cranes business for ports and
factories (MHPS) (deadline June 17/deadline extended to Aug. 8
from July 25 after Konecranes offered concessions)
AUG 9
-- Investment company Partners Group-led consortium
to acquire French property management services provider Foncia
from private equity firms Bridgepoint and Eurazeo (notified July
4/deadline Aug. 9)
-- Japanese tyre maker Bridgestone Corp and German
tyre retailer Pneuhage Management GmbH & Co. KG to set up a
joint venture (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 9/simplified)
-- Dutch paints and coating producer Akzo Nobel to
acquire German chemicals maker BASF's industrial
coatings business (notified July 4/deadline Aug. 9)
AUG 10
-- Buyout firm EQT to acquire German engineering services
group Bilfinger's building and facility unit (notified
July 5/deadline Aug. 10/simplified)
-- U.S. paint company Sherwin-Williams Co to acquire
U.S. rival Valspar Corp (notified July 5/deadline Aug.
10)
AUG 11
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline extended to Aug. 11
from July 28 after the companies offered concessions)
AUG 12
-- Private equity firm Triton to acquire techical services
provider Voith Industrial Services (notified July 7/deadline
Aug. 12/simplified)
-- Brazilian steel producer Gerdau and Japan's
Sumitomo Corp to set up a joint venture (notified July
7/deadline Aug. 12/simplified)
-- U.S. contract medical research provider Quintiles
Transnational Holdings Inc to merge with U.S. healthcare
information company IMS Health Holdings Inc (notified
July 7/deadline Aug. 12)
AUG 16
-- Italian lender FCA Bank S.p.A. to acquire joint control
of auto financing services provider Ferrari financial services
(notified July 8/deadline Aug. 16/simplified)
AUG 18
-- Italian holding company Italmobiliare S.p.A. to
acquire Italian private equity company Clessidra SGR (notified
July 12/deadline Aug. 18/simplified)
AUG 19
-- Investment fund Watling Street to acquire electricity
meter and set-top box maker Sagemcom (notified July 13/deadline
Aug. 19/simplified)
AUG 23
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to acquire
Italian betting company Sisal Group (notified July 15/deadline
Aug. 23/simplified)
AUG 25
-- Japan Tunnel Systems Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
to set up a joint venture (notified July 19/deadline
Aug. 25/simplified)
AUG 26
-- French investment company Ardian and French insurer
Credit Agricole Assurances to jointly acquire French parking
operator Indigo Infra (notified July 20/deadline Aug.
26/simplified)
AUG 29
-- Dutch employment agency Randstad to acquire
French peer Ausy (notified July 22/deadline Aug.
29/simplified)
-- Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp to
acquire U.S. wire and cable maker Wireco (notified
July 22/deadline Aug. 29/simplified)
-- Belgian investment company Cobepa to acquire German
logistics company JF Hillebrand Group (notified July 22/deadline
Aug. 29/simplified)
AUG 30
-- Japanese cosmetics company Shiseido to acquire
Italian fashion house Dolce Gabana's fragrances, colour
cosmetics and skincare business (notified July 25/deadline Aug.
30/simplified)
-- British industrial property developer Segro and
Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board to acquire a
French logistics business (notified July 25/deadline Aug.
30/simplified)
SEPT 8
-- CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd and Vimpelcom
to merge their Italian mobile operations (notified Feb.
5/deadline extended to Sept. 8 from Aug 18)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
