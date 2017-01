EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 27)

BRUSSELS, Sept 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

None

NEW LISTINGS

-- German furniture and household goods retailer Steinhoff International and its peer Grupo Pikolin to jointly acquire Belgian furniture wholesaler Cofel (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3/simplified)

-- Dutch paint and coatings maker Akzo Nobel to acquire Germany chemical company BASF's industrial coasting business (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31)

-- French drugmaker Sanofi unit Sanofi Pasteur SA to acquire sole control of some human vaccines and immunoglobulins which it now jointly owns with U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

None

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

SEPT 28

-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline Sept. 28)

OCT 5

-- Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Co Ltd to acquire Japanese peer Mitsubishi Motors Corp (notified Aug. 31/deadline Oct. 5)

OCT 6

-- U.S. electric component distributor Avnet to acquire British Raspberry Pi mini-computer maker Premier Farnell (notified Sept. 1/deadline Oct. 6)

OCT 7

-- Meat processing company ABP Food Group to acquire a 50 percent stake in Irish beef producer Slaney Food (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7)

-- Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 to acquire Danish peer TDC's Swedish subsidiary TDC Sverige AB (notified Sept. 2/deadline Oct. 7)

OCT 10

-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline Oct. 10)

OCT 12

-- U.S. laser tools and systems maker Coherent to acquire laser developer and manufacturer Rofin-Sinar Technologies (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12)

-- China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to acquire crop protection maker Adama Agricultural Solutions from Israel's Discount Investment Corp (notified Sept. Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)

-- UK property developer Segro and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board to jointly acquire a Polish logistics unit (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)

-- French jewellery retailer Thom S.A.S., which is owned by private equity firm Bridgepoint Group Ltd, to acquire Italian peer Stroili Oro S.p.A. (notified Sept. 7/deadline Oct. 12/simplified)

OCT 13

-- Private equity firm BC Partners to acquire plastic products maker Keter and holding company Jardin (notified Sept. 8/deadline Oct. 13/simplified)

-- Singaporean palm oil processor Wilmar to acquire commodity trader Bunge Ltd's stake in a Vietnamese oilseed crushing business (notified Sept. 8/deadline Oct. 13/simplified)

OCT 14

-- Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Austrian holding company WM Holding to jointly acquire French furniture retailer Deconneubles Partners SAS (BUT)(notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)

-- Chinese household appliances company Midea Group to acquire German industrial robot maker Kuka (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Austrian holding company WM Holding to jointly acquire French furniture retailer Decomeubles Partners SAS (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)

-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire alumina producer Alteo ARC and Alufin GmbH Tabularoxid from Alteo Holding SAS(notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14)

-- Indonesian waste management company GLM, Singaporean industrial company Multico, Japanese chemical producer Toray Group and Japense trading company Toyota Tsusho Corp to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)

OCT 17

-- Belgian wind energy producer Eneco Wind Belgium NV and Belgian peer Elicio NV to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 12/deadline Oct. 17/simplified)

OCT 18

-- Australian logistics company Brambles and First Reserve Management L.P. to set up a joint venture (notified Sept. 13/deadline Oct. 18/simplified)

-- Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co Ltd to acquire chipmaker NXP Semiconductors' standard products business unit Nexperia (notified Sept. 13/deadline Oct. 18/simplified)

OCT 20

-- U.S. pulp and paper company International Paper Co to acquire Weyerhaeuser's pulp business (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20)

-- Private equity firms Blackstone and New Mountain Capital to jointly acquire software provider Ida Software (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)

-- Private equity firms Advent International and Thomas H. Lee Partners to jointly acquire pharmaceutical services provider InVentiv (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)

OCT 21

-- Aeroporti di Roma subsidiary Atlantia and French energy company EDF to jointly acquire airport operator Societe Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur (ACA) (notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct. 21/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Cinven to acquire Italian insurer Old Mutual Wealth Italy (notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct. 21/simplified)

-- German tourism company TUI AG to acquire French peer Transat France's French and Greek tour operating units (notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct. 21)

OCT 24

-- German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire French peer Sanofi's animal health business (notified Sept. 19/deadline Oct. 24)

-- U.S. rail equipment maker Wabtec Corp to acquire French peer Faiveley Transport SA (notified April 4/deadline Oct. 24/commitments offered July 25)

OCT 26

-- Dutch staffing company Randstad to acquire U.S. peer Monster Worldwide (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26)

-- Japanese company Marubeni Corp, Japanese gas company Toho Gas and Portuguese energy company Galp Energia to jointly acquire gas distributor GGND which is now solely owned by Galp Energia (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26/simplified)

-- German insurer Talanx and UK investment group Aberdeen Asset Management to jointly acquire Portuguese developer Escala Vila Franca and Portuguese parking operator PNH Parque (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26/simplified)

OCT 27

-- Marítima del Mediterráneo S.A.U (Marmedsa), which is owned by investment fund IIF International Holding, and vehicle transport company United European Car Carriers Unipessoal (UECC) to jointly acquire United European Car Carriers Iberica (notified Sept. 22/deadline Oct. 27/simplified)

OCT 28

-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28)

SUSPENDED

-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with DuPont (notified June 22/deadline suspended after companies failed to provide key information)

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)