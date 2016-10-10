EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 10)

BRUSSELS Oct 10 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
-- Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 to acquire Danish peer
TDC's Swedish subsidiary TDC Sverige AB (approved Oct.
7)
-- Meat processing company ABP Food Group to acquire a 50
percent stake in Irish beef producer Slaney Food (approved Oct.
7)
-- Australian logistics company Brambles and First
Reserve Management L.P. to set up a joint venture (approved Oct.
7)
-- U.S. electric component distributor Avnet to
acquire British Raspberry Pi mini-computer maker Premier Farnell
(approved Oct. 6)
NEW LISTINGS
None
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to Feb. 23
from Oct. 10 after the European Commission opened an in-depth
investigation)
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
OCT 14
-- Chinese household appliances company Midea Group
to acquire German industrial robot maker Kuka
(notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)
-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire
alumina producer Alteo ARC and Alufin GmbH Tabularoxid from
Alteo Holding SAS(notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14)
OCT 18
-- Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co Ltd to acquire
chipmaker NXP Semiconductors' standard products
business unit Nexperia (notified Sept. 13/deadline Oct.
18/simplified)
OCT 20
-- U.S. pulp and paper company International Paper Co
to acquire Weyerhaeuser's pulp business (notified Sept.
15/deadline Oct. 20)
-- Private equity firms Blackstone and New Mountain
Capital to jointly acquire software provider Ida Software
(notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)
-- Private equity firms Advent International and Thomas H.
Lee Partners to jointly acquire pharmaceutical services provider
InVentiv (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20/simplified)
OCT 21
-- Aeroporti di Roma subsidiary Atlantia and French energy
company EDF to jointly acquire airport operator Societe
Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur (ACA) (notified Sept. 16/deadline
Oct. 21/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Cinven to acquire Italian
insurer Old Mutual Wealth Italy (notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct.
21/simplified)
-- German tourism company TUI AG to acquire French
peer Transat France's French and Greek tour operating
units (notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct. 21)
OCT 24
-- German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire French
peer Sanofi's animal health business (notified Sept.
19/deadline Oct. 24)
OCT 26
-- U.S. laser tools and systems maker Coherent to
acquire laser developer and manufacturer Rofin-Sinar
Technologies (notified Sept. 7/deadline extended to
Oct. 26 from Oct. 12 after the companies offered concessions)
-- Dutch staffing company Randstad to acquire U.S.
peer Monster Worldwide (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct.
26)
-- Japanese company Marubeni Corp, Japanese gas
company Toho Gas and Portuguese energy company Galp
Energia to jointly acquire gas distributor GGND which
is now solely owned by Galp Energia (notified Sept. 21/deadline
Oct. 26/simplified)
-- German insurer Talanx and UK investment group
Aberdeen Asset Management to jointly acquire Portuguese
developer Escala Vila Franca and Portuguese parking operator PNH
Parque (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26/simplified)
OCT 27
-- Iberian companies Maritima del Mediterraneo (MARMEDSA)
and United European Car Carriers Unipessoal (UECC) to jointly
acquire Spanish terminal operator United European Car Carriers
Ibérica (notified Sept. 22/deadline Oct. 27/simplified)
-- Marítima del Mediterráneo S.A.U (Marmedsa), which is
owned by investment fund IIF International Holding, and vehicle
transport company United European Car Carriers Unipessoal (UECC)
to jointly acquire United European Car Carriers Iberica
(notified Sept. 22/deadline Oct. 27/simplified)
OCT 28
-- French drugmaker Sanofi unit Sanofi Pasteur SA
to acquire sole control of some human vaccines and
immunoglobulins which it now jointly owns with U.S. drugmaker
Merck & Co (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct.
28/simplified)
-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds
group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28)
OCT 31
-- Dutch paint and coatings maker Akzo Nobel to
acquire Germany chemical company BASF's industrial
coasting business (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31)
NOV 3
-- Private equity firm CVC and the Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board to jointly acquire U.S. specialty pet
retailer Petco Holdings (notified Sept. 27/deadline
Nov. 3/simplified)
-- Alliance Automotive Group to acquire auto distributor FPS
Distributor (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3)
-- German furniture and household goods retailer Steinhoff
International and its peer Grupo Pikolin to jointly
acquire Belgian furniture wholesaler Cofel (notified Sept.
27/deadline Nov. 3/simplified)
NOV 4
-- French chemicals company Arkema to acquire
sealants and adhesives maker Den Braven (notified Sept.
28/deadline Nov. 4)
NOV 7
-- Private equity firm Apollo Global Management to
acquire U.S. cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting
(notified Sept. 29/Nov. 7/simplified)
-- Private equity firm Axcel IV, Danish pension fund PFA
Pension and three other pension funds PKA to jointly acquire
Danish ship financing company DSF (notified Sept. 29/deadline
Nov. 7/simplified)
-- Air transport services provider HNA Aviation to acquire
German aircraft maintenance services provider SR Technics
(notified Sept. 29/deadline NOv. 7/simplified)
-- German carmaker Daimler to acquire Dutch
company Athlon Car Lease International (notified
Sept. 29/deadline Nov. 7/simplified)
NOV 9
-- German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to merge
with Kuwait-based United Arab Shipping Co (notified Oct.
3/deadline Nov. 9)
-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to
acquire U.S. peer St Jude (notified Oct. 3/deadline Nov.
9)
FEB 6
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline Feb. 6)
FEB 13
-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to
Feb. 13 from Sept. 28 after the European Commission opened an
in-depth investigation)
SUSPENDED
-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes
in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)