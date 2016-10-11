EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 11)

BRUSSELS Oct 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS

-- Private equity firms Blackstone and New Mountain Capital to jointly acquire software provider Ida Software (approved Oct. 11)

-- Private equity firms Advent International and Thomas H. Lee Partners to jointly acquire pharmaceutical services provider InVentiv (approved Oct. 11)

-- Private equity firm Cinven to acquire Italian insurer Old Mutual Wealth Italy (approved Oct. 11)

NEW LISTINGS

-- Optima Bidco (Jersey) Ltd, the parent of petrol station operator Euro Garages, to acquire petrol station and convenience store operator EFR Group B.V. (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 16/simplified)

-- French car parts supplier Valeo to acquire German clutch maker FTE Group (notified Oct. 10/deadline Nov. 16)

-- Buyout firm Carlyle to acquire a minority stake in German clinic chain Schoen Klinik (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov. 15)

-- Merck Sanofi Pasteur MSD (notified Oct. 7/deadline Nov. 15/simplified)

-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire a 39.99 percent stake in Glencore Agriculture Ltd from mining company Glencore (notified Oct. 6/deadline Nov. 14/simplified)

EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES

-- French minerals company Imerys to acquire alumina producer Alteo ARC and Alufin GmbH Tabularoxid from Alteo Holding SAS (notified Sept. 9/deadline extended to Oct. 28 from Oct. 14 after the companies offered concessions)

FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE

OCT 14

-- Chinese household appliances company Midea Group to acquire German industrial robot maker Kuka (notified Sept. 9/deadline Oct. 14/simplified)

OCT 18

-- Beijing Jianguang Asset Management Co Ltd to acquire chipmaker NXP Semiconductors' standard products business unit Nexperia (notified Sept. 13/deadline Oct. 18/simplified)

OCT 20

-- U.S. pulp and paper company International Paper Co to acquire Weyerhaeuser's pulp business (notified Sept. 15/deadline Oct. 20)

OCT 21

-- Aeroporti di Roma subsidiary Atlantia and French energy company EDF to jointly acquire airport operator Societe Aeroports de la Cote d'Azur (ACA) (notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct. 21/simplified)

-- German tourism company TUI AG to acquire French peer Transat France's French and Greek tour operating units (notified Sept. 16/deadline Oct. 21)

OCT 24

-- German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim to acquire French peer Sanofi's animal health business (notified Sept. 19/deadline Oct. 24)

OCT 26

-- U.S. laser tools and systems maker Coherent to acquire laser developer and manufacturer Rofin-Sinar Technologies (notified Sept. 7/deadline extended to Oct. 26 from Oct. 12 after the companies offered concessions)

-- Dutch staffing company Randstad to acquire U.S. peer Monster Worldwide (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26)

-- Japanese company Marubeni Corp, Japanese gas company Toho Gas and Portuguese energy company Galp Energia to jointly acquire gas distributor GGND which is now solely owned by Galp Energia (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26/simplified)

-- German insurer Talanx and UK investment group Aberdeen Asset Management to jointly acquire Portuguese developer Escala Vila Franca and Portuguese parking operator PNH Parque (notified Sept. 21/deadline Oct. 26/simplified)

OCT 27

-- Iberian companies Maritima del Mediterraneo (MARMEDSA) and United European Car Carriers Unipessoal (UECC) to jointly acquire Spanish terminal operator United European Car Carriers Ibérica (notified Sept. 22/deadline Oct. 27/simplified)

-- Marítima del Mediterráneo S.A.U (Marmedsa), which is owned by investment fund IIF International Holding, and vehicle transport company United European Car Carriers Unipessoal (UECC) to jointly acquire United European Car Carriers Iberica (notified Sept. 22/deadline Oct. 27/simplified)

OCT 28

-- French drugmaker Sanofi unit Sanofi Pasteur SA to acquire sole control of some human vaccines and immunoglobulins which it now jointly owns with U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28/simplified)

-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline Oct. 28)

OCT 31

-- Dutch paint and coatings maker Akzo Nobel to acquire Germany chemical company BASF's industrial coasting business (notified Sept. 26/deadline Oct. 31)

NOV 3

-- Private equity firm CVC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to jointly acquire U.S. specialty pet retailer Petco Holdings (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3/simplified)

-- Alliance Automotive Group to acquire auto distributor FPS Distributor (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3)

-- German furniture and household goods retailer Steinhoff International and its peer Grupo Pikolin to jointly acquire Belgian furniture wholesaler Cofel (notified Sept. 27/deadline Nov. 3/simplified)

NOV 4

-- French chemicals company Arkema to acquire sealants and adhesives maker Den Braven (notified Sept. 28/deadline Nov. 4)

NOV 7

-- Private equity firm Apollo Global Management to acquire U.S. cloud services provider Rackspace Hosting (notified Sept. 29/Nov. 7/simplified)

-- Private equity firm Axcel IV, Danish pension fund PFA Pension and three other pension funds PKA to jointly acquire Danish ship financing company DSF (notified Sept. 29/deadline Nov. 7/simplified)

-- Air transport services provider HNA Aviation to acquire German aircraft maintenance services provider SR Technics (notified Sept. 29/deadline NOv. 7/simplified)

-- German carmaker Daimler to acquire Dutch company Athlon Car Lease International (notified Sept. 29/deadline Nov. 7/simplified)

NOV 9

-- German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to merge with Kuwait-based United Arab Shipping Co (notified Oct. 3/deadline Nov. 9)

-- U.S. medical devices maker Abbott Laboratories to acquire U.S. peer St Jude (notified Oct. 3/deadline Nov. 9)

FEB 6

-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with DuPont (notified June 22/deadline Feb. 6)

FEB 13

-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange plan to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to Feb. 13 from Sept. 28 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

FEB 23

-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to Feb. 23 from Oct. 10 after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation)

SUSPENDED

-- SOCAR, Azerbaijan's state energy company, to buy stakes in Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)

GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS

DEADLINES:

The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.

Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90 additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working days.

SIMPLIFIED:

Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until they are approved. (Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)