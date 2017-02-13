EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 13)

BRUSSELS Feb 13 The following are mergers under
review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU
merger process:
APPROVALS AND WITHDRAWALS
None
NEW LISTINGS
-- U.S. wireless carrier AT&T to acquire U.S.
broadcaster and TV studio Time Warner (notified Feb.
10/deadline March 17/simplified)
EXTENSIONS AND OTHER CHANGES
None
FIRST-STAGE REVIEWS BY DEADLINE
FEB 15
-- China's Weichai Power Co raises its stake in
German industrial vehicle and supply chain system maker Kion
(notified Jan. 11/deadline Feb. 15/simplified)
FEB 16
-- Apollo Management to acquire Dutch lighting
products maker Lumileds Holding (notified Jan. 12/deadline Feb.
16/simplified)
FEB 21
-- U.S. healthcare company Johnson & Johnson to
acquire U.S. peer Abbot Laboratories' eye-surgery unit (notified
Jan. 17/deadline Feb. 21)
-- Japanese electronics products maker Sharp, which
is a unit of Taiwanese conglomerate Hon Hai, to
acquire a majority stake in UMC from Skytec UMC (notified Jan.
17/deadline Feb. 21/simplified)
FEB 22
-- Investment fund EQT Fund Management to acquire joint
control of Germany energy company Getec Energie Holding which is
now solely controlled by GEH GmbH (notified Jan. 18/deadline
Feb. 22/simplified)
FEB 23
-- U.S. technology products distributor Tech Data
to acquire U.S. electrical components distributor Avnet's
IT business (notified Jan. 19/deadline Feb. 23)
FEB 24
-- Swedish hygiene products and forestry group SCA
to acquire German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN from
private equity firm EQT (notified Jan. 20/deadline Feb.
24/simplified)
FEB 27
-- German engineering company Siemens to acquire
U.S. software company Mentor Graphics (notified Jan.
23/deadline Feb. 27)
-- Japan's NKT Cables to acquire Swiss power and
automation company ABB's high voltage cable business
(notified Jan. 23/deadline Feb. 27)
MARCH 2
-- Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners to
acquire Belgian aluminium products maker Corialis (notified Jan.
26/deadline March 2/simplified)
-- Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos to acquire French
chemical company Arkema's Oxo-alcohols business
(notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2)
-- U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP to acquire
Japanese conglomerate Hitachi's power tools unit
Hitachi Koki (notified Jan. 26/deadline March
2/simplified)
-- Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd to
acquire Anheuser-Busch InBev's beer businesses in
central and eastern Europe (notified Jan. 26/deadline March 2)
MARCH 7
-- Investment group KKCG and Taiwanese technology company
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which is also known as
Foxconn, to set up a private equity fund (notified Jan.
31/deadline March 7/simplified)
-- South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics
to acquire U.S. car and audio systems maker Harman International
Industries (notified Jan. 31/deadline March
7/simplified)
MARCH 8
-- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire
minority stake and joint control along with Apax Partners over
software development services provider GlobalLogic Holdings Ltd
(notified Feb. 1/deadline March 8/simplified)
-- UK tech company Micro Focus to acquire
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise's software business (notified
Feb. 1/deadline March 8)
MARCH 9
-- Private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR)
to acquire a stake in German market research firm GfK
(notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)
-- U.S. aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins to
acquire U.S. aircraft interior maker B/E Aerospace
(notified Feb. 2/deadline March 9/simplified)
MARCH 10
-- Denmark's Dong Energy, Australian investment
bank Macquarie Group Ltd and Taiwanese chemicals
company Swancor Ind Co Ltd to jointly acquire a
Taiwanese offshore wind farm Formosa 1 Wind Power Co Ltd
(notified Feb. 3/deadline March 10/simplified)
-- Slovenian energy group Petrol to take majority
stake in natural gas wholesaler Geoplin (notified Feb.
3/deadline March 10)
-- Fairfax Financial HOldings Ltd to acquired
certain Latin American and eastern European operations of
American International Group (AIG). (notified Feb.
3/deadline March 10/simplified)
MARCH 13
-- Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSPIB)
and Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA)
to acquire joint control of U.S. data centre operator Vantage
Data Centers Holding Company (notified Feb. 6/deadline March
13/simplified)
-- Finnish fibre materials company Ahlstrom to
merge with Finnish specialty paper maker Munksjo
(notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
-- Private equity firms KKR and KSL Capital Partners
IV to acquire joint control of U.S. hospitality operator Apple
Leisure Group (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13/simplified)
-- French banking mutual group Credit Mutuel Arkea
and private equity firm Bridgepoint to acquire joint
control of French consultancy Groupe Primonial (notified Feb.
6/deadline March 13/simplified)
-- Japan's Mitsui Group to acquire a stake in UK
train operator Group Anglia Rail Holdings from Dutch state-owned
public transport firm Abellio (notified Feb. 2/deadline March
13/simplified)
-- German engineering company Siemens to merge
assets with Spain's Gamesa to form the world's largest
wind turbine maker (notified Feb. 6/deadline March 13)
MARCH 14
-- U.S. asset manager The Blackstone Group to acquire
German property developer Officefirst Immobilien AG
(notified Feb. 7/deadline March 14/simplified)
-- Private equity firm HIG Capital to acquire IT security
products maker Infinigate Holding AG (notified Feb. 7/deadline
March 14/simplified)
MARCH 23
-- German cement producers Heidelbergcement and
Schwenk to jointly acquire Mexican peer Cemex's
Croatian unit (notified Sept. 5/deadline extended to March 23
from March 2 after the companies submitted concessions)
APRIL 3
-- Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange
to merge (notified Aug. 24/deadline extended to April 3
from March 13 after the companies offered concessions)
APRIL 4
-- U.S. chemicals company Dow Chemical to merge with
DuPont (notified June 22/deadline extended to April 4
from March 14 after the companies offered concessions)
APRIL 12
-- Chinese state-owned company China National Chemical Corp
(ChemChina) to acquire Swiss pesticides and seeds
group Syngenta (notified Sept. 23/deadline extended to
April 12)
SUSPENDED
-- Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR to buy stakes in
Greek natural gas grid operator DESFA from Greek natural gas
utility DEPA (notified Oct. 1/deadline suspended on Jan. 21)
GUIDE TO EU MERGER PROCESS
DEADLINES:
The European Commission has 25 working days after a deal is
filed for a first-stage review. It may extend that by 10 working
days to 35 working days, to consider either a company's proposed
remedies or an EU member state's request to handle the case.
Most mergers win approval but occasionally the Commission
opens a detailed second-stage investigation for up to 90
additional working days, which it may extend to 105 working
days.
SIMPLIFIED:
Under the simplified procedure, the Commission announces the
clearance of uncontroversial first-stage mergers without giving
any reason for its decision. Cases may be reclassified as
non-simplified - that is, ordinary first-stage reviews - until
they are approved.
(Compiled by Foo Yun Chee)